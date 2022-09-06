Juice It Up! Welcomes Autumn with Limited-Edition Pumpkin Smoothies Exclusively for Rewards Members

Leading Smoothie, Juice and Superfruit Bowl Chain Launches Pumpkin-Flavored Seasonal Treats For Members to Order On The Juice It Up! App

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is offering Juice It Up! Rewards® members the chance to treat themselves to popular and much-anticipated fall tastes with the return of a fan favorite, the Pumpkin Pleaser, and the introduction of a NEW pumpkin delight, the Pumpkin Brew Smoothie. Available now through October 31, these two limited-edition pumpkin smoothies can be ordered exclusively on the Juice It Up! app.

Refreshingly perfect for satisfying seasonal cravings, the Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie is a creamy blend of pumpkin spice pie mix, soy milk and non-fat yogurt, and is also an excellent source of Vitamin A and calcium. The Pumpkin Brew Smoothie mixes functionality with the delicious taste of pumpkin, so guests can enjoy a seasonal treat that also includes 28 grams of protein and is an excellent source of calcium, potassium and B vitamins. Made with cold brew coffee, pumpkin spice pie mix, non-fat yogurt, soy milk and protein powder, the Pumpkin Brew Smoothie is guaranteed to deliver a caffeine boost that will have guests energized and enjoying fall festivities throughout the entire season.

“It wouldn’t be autumn without pumpkin, and every year we see even more demand for pumpkin offerings, so we’re thrilled to unlock a perk for our loyal Juice It Up! Rewards members with an exclusive opportunity to enjoy one of the most popular fall flavors with our Pumpkin Pleaser and Pumpkin Brew smoothies,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “Since launching our Juice It Up! Rewards® app, we’ve connected more frequently and effectively with our most loyal guests, and we’ve rewarded them with perks like access to exclusive rewards, and in this case, exclusive menu items. The Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie and Pumpkin Brew Smoothie are the perfect ways for us to ‘treat’ our customers, usher in autumn and prep for the holiday season on the horizon.”

The Pumpkin Pleaser and new Pumpkin Brew smoothie will be featured on the Juice It Up! mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards.

To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Juice It Up! location, go to www.juiceitup.com .

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

