Juice It Up! Taps Jamba Veteran to Lead Operations

Leading Smoothie, Raw Juice, & Superfruit Bowl Franchise Hires Susan Taylor as VP Operations

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is proud to announce the appointment of Susan Taylor as Vice President of Operations. Leveraging over 26 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Susan has served in various leadership roles for national franchise chains including 14 years at Jamba, where she was the Senior Director of Franchise Operations, Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill, Baja Fresh and Chevy’s Fresh Mex. As VP of Operations, Taylor will lead a variety of initiatives supporting Juice It Up!’s strategic growth strategy.

“Susan is not only well versed in our particular segment, she is passionate about the booming industry and the potential for the Juice It Up! brand; not to mention her impressive history of producing remarkable results for high profile franchise chains,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “We are thrilled to add an industry veteran of Susan’s caliber to our talented leadership team and are confident she will bring a heightened level of operational efficiency to our proven business model. This is a very exciting time for Juice It Up! and I look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Over the past 26+ years, Taylor has honed her skills as an operational leader and gained extensive experience in all aspects of the restaurant business. In previous roles, she led national franchising efforts by creating long-term development and growth strategies designed to activate diverse markets. At Juice It Up!, Taylor will oversee all aspects of operations including franchise development, real estate, training, store design and construction. Taylor is also responsible for structuring well-balanced teams and coaching personnel to help them achieve their respective goals.

“I’m thrilled to join the Juice It Up! leadership team as I see huge potential for the brand to continue its forward momentum and own a larger share of the raw juice, smoothie and bowl segment,” said Taylor. “Juice It Up!’s products are phenomenal, and nobody has managed to strike the perfect balance of flavor and functionality like they have. I’m looking forward to working closely with our franchise partners to increase their profitability and uncover unique ways to strengthen the guest experience.”

For nearly 25 years, Juice It Up! has been serving the best in handcrafted smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support an active lifestyle. With an unwavering commitment to help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up!’s highly customizable menu and large variety of functional ingredients makes it easy to personalize any order to meet the specific wants and needs of guests at every level of health.

With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate entrepreneurs and franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable and time-tested smoothie, bowl and juice concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand and franchise opportunities, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand's active personality and motto to "Live Life Juiced!"

