Juice It Up! Refreshes Menu and Debuts New Items

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchises, announced the launch of its systemwide menu refresh. All 87 locations have been updated with new menu boards designed to highlight guest favorites, streamline the ordering process and strengthen transparency. The simplified menu and flow increases speed of service and allows for customers to easily find the right product for them, choosing from the brand’s classic and specialty blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw and blended juices and handcrafted bowls. Along with a new look and feel, new items like the PB Cold Brew Mocha Smoothie have been introduced to the menu while the brand’s most successful LTOs including the Chili Lime Mango Smoothie have become permanent fixtures.

“As a company dedicated to fueling the healthy and active lives of our guests, we’re constantly evolving to stay ahead of the trends and offer the most functional products and ingredients to our discerning customers,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! president and CEO. “As we continue to see shifts in flavor trends, nutritional regulation and consumer demand for transparency and healthful options, we will continue to evolve Juice It Up!’s menu. Our latest updates are driven by this commitment and we’re confident guests will love the ease of ordering, customization options and our delicious new items.”

New menu additions include:

Vital Proteins® Blue Bowl and Smoothie: this innovative smoothie and bowl feature a delicious blend of Greek yogurt, tangy pineapples, sweet mangos, pineapple juice, lemonade, spirulina, and Vital Proteins collagen.

this innovative smoothie and bowl feature a delicious blend of Greek yogurt, tangy pineapples, sweet mangos, pineapple juice, lemonade, spirulina, and Vital Proteins collagen. PB Cold Brew Mocha Smoothie: features a delicious blend of soy milk, non-fat yogurt, cold brew coffee, chocolate, creamy peanut butter, protein powder and banana.

features a delicious blend of soy milk, non-fat yogurt, cold brew coffee, chocolate, creamy peanut butter, protein powder and banana. Protein Açaí Bowl: this hearty bowl is made with a blend of soy milk, organic açaí, non-fat yogurt, banana, creamy peanut butter, protein powder and guarana.

this hearty bowl is made with a blend of soy milk, organic açaí, non-fat yogurt, banana, creamy peanut butter, protein powder and guarana. Cold Brew Açaí Bowl: this energizing bowl features non-fat yogurt, organic açaí, cold brew coffee, soy milk, banana, cinnamon and guarana.

this energizing bowl features non-fat yogurt, organic açaí, cold brew coffee, soy milk, banana, cinnamon and guarana. Chili Lime Mango Smoothie: a refreshing blend of sweet mango, zesty ginger, lemonade, mango juice, orange sherbet, and is topped with a generous sprinkling of Tajin seasoning.

a refreshing blend of sweet mango, zesty ginger, lemonade, mango juice, orange sherbet, and is topped with a generous sprinkling of Tajin seasoning. Blended Juices: our fan-favorite whole fruit and veggie blended Fusions have a new name! Blended Juice options include The Greens, The Reds and The Turmeric.

our fan-favorite whole fruit and veggie blended Fusions have a new name! Blended Juice options include The Greens, The Reds and The Turmeric. Smoothie Bowl Bar: all stores now offer a “Bowl Bar” giving guests the freedom to customize their smoothie bowls with a large variety of delicious, nutrient-rich toppings. All bowls include a honey drizzle and the first three toppings or boosts are free! Guests may make any smoothie on the menu into a hearty smoothie bowl.

“With over two decades of experience in the smoothie and raw juice segment, we have an incredibly firm grasp on what matters most to our guests,” said Meredith Gough, Juice It Up!’s director of brand development. “Each of our customers have their own definition of health along with different wants and needs. Our updated menu is designed to satisfy a broad range of nutritional demands and makes it easy for guests to identify what item makes the most sense for them at that particular time.”

Juice It Up!’s menu overhaul debuts hot on the heels of the brand’s acquisition by SJB Brands, Inc. in February 2018. Under the new leadership, the team’s principal objective is to pursue initiatives that are designed around innovation, growing average store sales and expanding the company’s franchise base to build on the success of the 23-year-old brand. Juice It Up! currently has more than 100 locations open and in development across the nation.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

