Juice It Up! Ranked Top Three Smoothie & Raw Juice Franchise in Entrepreneur’s Annual Franchise 500

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice and smoothie chains, is proud to announce it has been ranked as a Top Three Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Franchise 500® List. The world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking, this 39th annual report, which received over 1,000 applications, reveals the concepts and industries poised for growth. In addition to Juice It Up! ranking top 3 in the booming raw juice and smoothie industry, it is the only concept in this top 3 featuring freshly-squeezed raw juice alongside its menu of functional hand-crafted smoothies. To determine the annual standings, all franchises were ranked on criteria including size, current growth trajectory, and financial strength and stability.

“Not only are we thrilled to be recognized as a top three franchise in our segment, we’re maybe even more excited about being the only concept in that top 3 that is also a raw juice bar!” said Carol DeNembo, Juice It Up! Vice President of Business Development. “With over two decades of honing a successful franchise model, we’re able to provide our franchisees with all the answers. And regarding product innovation, we’ve put an equal focus on our raw juice and smoothie offerings which has strongly resonated with guests, proven by our year-over-year sales increases.”

It’s been a big year of accolades for the brand, which include rankings in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, as well as being named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times. Committed to the sustainable success of its franchise partners, Juice It Up! is constantly creating new and exciting menu additions, including its recently unveiled Blue Vitality Spirulina Bowl featuring Blue Majik Spirulina, a blue-green algae loaded with natural health benefits – making Juice It Up! the only major chain to offer the unique superfood ingredient. These industry firsts along with the brand’s dedicated franchisee-focused culture, continue to sustain Juice It Up!’s position as a leader, and the people’s choice, in the thriving raw juice and smoothie segment.

With over 100 locations currently open and in development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Florida, Juice It Up! is awarding a variety of franchise opportunities that include area development, single unit, and non-traditional store fronts such as college campuses, airports and gyms. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle.

“This year’s Franchise 500® ranking features both up-and-comers who bring fresh ideas to an ever-changing industry, as well as savvy stalwarts that have thrived for decades. We are proud to highlight and celebrate them all,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Our results show that the industry is strong—and that the most enduring franchisors are those who learn to balance innovation with reliability. That’s how to attract new customers while keeping the old ones happy.”

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking has been a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs for 39 years. The list is compiled annually based on metrics like unit growth, investment cost and brand stability, as well as internal support provided to franchisees, length of training, brand awareness, and financial data.

Click here to view Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® in its entirety. For more details about Juice It Up!’s financials, industry analysis and franchisee support, visit Juice It Up!’s franchise website at www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

