Juice It Up! Ranked Top 20 on Military Times’ Best: Franchises 2018

Company Recognized for Exceptional Franchise Opportunities Available to U.S. Veterans

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie and bowl franchises, is proud to announce it has been recognized by Military Times as one of 2018’s best franchise opportunities for veterans. The company was ranked #20 in a list of 53 veteran-friendly franchise businesses. To show appreciation to those who have served, Juice It Up! offers veterans a discounted franchise fee of $15,000 to open their very own location. Juice It Up! is the only concept offering fresh-squeezed raw juices and smoothies to make this year’s list.

“At Juice It Up! we are passionate about giving back to those who have served to protect our country and have developed several franchise initiatives to provide business opportunities and incentives for the veteran community,” said Shauna Parisi, Juice It Up! Director of Marketing. “Some of our most successful franchises are owned by military veterans who have carried their work ethic into managing their businesses, and we are proud to have these hard-working men and women represent the Juice It Up! brand.”

With over 100 locations currently open and in development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Florida, Juice It Up! is awarding a variety of franchise opportunities that include area development, single unit, and non-traditional store fronts such as college campuses, airports, mall kiosks, convenience stores and gyms. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle.

“The franchise brands on this list make the extra effort for their veteran and military-connected franchisees,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “They earned their places on these rankings through their dedication to current and former service members, and their efforts should get the attention of veterans considering their launching a franchise.”

In their seventh year, the franchise rankings evaluate company culture, investment quality, overall franchising costs, military discounts and other non-financial supports, including support for franchisees in the National Guard and reserves. Perhaps just as important is what is not factored in: whether companies advertise with our publication or otherwise pay us money. While other military news and rankings outlets have been accused of operating as pay-to-play schemes, Military Times rankings always have been, and remain, independent and objective news/editorial projects.

Click here to view the Military Times Best: Franchises 2018 rankings in its entirety. For more details about Juice It Up!’s financials, industry analysis and franchisee support, visit Juice It Up!’s franchise website at www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie and bowl franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.

