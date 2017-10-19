Juice It Up! Ranked Amongst Top Franchises for Fourth Year

Franchise Times Recognizes Growing Raw Juice & Smoothie Chain in “Top 200+” List

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie chains, has been included for a fourth consecutive year in Franchise Times’ “Top 200+” Chains. The annual ranking identifies top performing franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. In its 19th year, the Franchise Times 2017 “Top 200+” is the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems.

“We are honored that Juice It Up! has once again been recognized among the best franchises in the nation by the industry authorities at Franchise Times,” said Frank Easterbrook, Juice It Up! President & CEO. “With over two decades of experience and as a veteran in the raw juice space, we’ve developed a proven formula for success enabling our franchise partners to thrive in this growing segment. There has never been a better time to invest in Juice It Up!”

Juice It Up! has over 100 stores in operation or under development and is actively seeking single and multi-unit operators who are interested in diversifying their franchise portfolios with a health-forward brand that has been fueling the active lifestyles of its guests for more than 20 years. The brand is continuing steady expansion across the nation with locations currently operating in California, Texas, New Mexico and Oregon, along with stores opening soon in Florida.

Trendsetting menu innovation and the brand’s commitment to serving better-for-you products has helped to maintain Juice It Up’s strong position in the marketplace. With a diverse menu designed to satisfy a broad customer base, from the high school student grabbing a smoothie after school to the avid juicer, Juice It Up! continues to deliver products that meet the wants and needs of guests at every level of health.

Easterbrook continued, “to be included in this prestigious list year after year is testament to our solid business model and our commitment to providing consumers with functional, delicious products, which has allowed Juice It Up! to remain a standout brand in the booming raw juice and smoothie segment.”

The brand is currently awarding a variety of franchise opportunities including area development, single unit, and non-traditional opportunities such as college campuses, convenience stores, airports and gyms throughout the U.S. For more details about the company’s financial landscape and franchisee opportunities, visit the company’s updated franchise website, www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

