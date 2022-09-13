Juice It Up! Proudly Opens First Perris Location

Leading Smoothie, Raw Juice, & Superfruit Bowl Chain Expands in Riverside County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to announce that its first Perris, Calif., location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the new store is owned by first-time franchisees and husband-and-wife duos: John Garcia and Selena Garcia, and Juan Cabrera and Denise Cabrera. Located at the bustling Plaza de Perris, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Perris locals and visitors.

“Wanting to improve our own lifestyle a few years ago, we became Juice It Up! customers, and because the brand’s products seamlessly combine nutrition and taste, we have grown into loyal and passionate guests who always look forward to Juice It Up!’s high-quality, nutritious offerings,” said Selena Garcia. “When looking for a franchise opportunity, Juice It Up! became our clear choice since the healthy lifestyle the brand promotes aligns with our values, and we are eager to share Juice It Up! with our local community in Perris.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Juice It Up! continues to attract other like-minded corporate ambassadors and franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development and food costs combined with a lighter labor model than other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.

Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made it a focus to create products that help support guests in their journey to choose healthier options that are quick and convenient. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Perris store is located at 1688 N Perris Blvd, Suite D5, and can be reached at (951) 435-7010. The location is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up!, including the full menu with nutritional values, or to learn more about franchising with Juice It Up!, visit www.juiceitup.com .

