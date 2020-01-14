Juice It Up! Packs Now Available Systemwide

Convenient Carry-Out Pack Features 6-12 Raw Juices or Smoothies at Discounted Price

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is excited to announce the availability of its new Juice It Up! Pack. Designed for on-the-go convenience, Juice It Up’s new carry-out pack allows guests to customize six-to-twelve smoothies or juices for easy pick-up and transport. At a 10% discount, the pack is perfect for group occasions such as office meetings, soccer games and beach days. The Juice It Up! pack comes in three product category options, smoothie, raw juice or blended juice, while each individual item can be customized to its recipient.

“Besides making it easy to pick up and transport product for a group, one of the main factors in designing our Juice It Up! pack and offering it at a discounted rate was to reward our guests for making healthy decisions,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “With a large variety of functional and totally customizable menu options to choose from, we want our guests to feel good about their decision to forgo the pastry for a healthy smoothie or energizing raw juice.”

The new Juice It Up! Pack is offered in the following three varieties:

For nearly 25 years, Juice It Up! has been serving the best in handcrafted smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always striving to stay ahead of the trends in lifestyle, convenience and nutrition, Juice It Up! designs every menu item to be focused on equal parts flavor and functionality, to offer products that not only taste great but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With an unwavering commitment to help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up!’s highly customizable menu is designed to support guests at every stage of their wellness journey.

*Modifications or additions may result in an additional charge. To view Juice It Up!’s full menu and complete nutritional information, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

