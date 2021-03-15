Juice It Up! Opens Second Santa Ana Location

Leading Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Expands Orange County Footprint

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to announce its second Santa Ana, Calif. location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design, the new Santa Ana Juice It Up! is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Burcin and Aycan Ekener. Located in the Bristol Warner Marketplace near Culichi Town in the Food4Less shopping center, Juice It Up! is now proudly serving its full menu of deliciously healthy options to its growing legion of Orange County fans.

“My family and I fell in love with Juice It Up! many years ago when we became part-owners of the Moreno Valley location on Moreno Valley Drive, so when the opportunity to open a location closer to home arose, we knew we had to jump at the chance,” said Burcin. “Santa Ana is the perfect place for Juice It Up!’s diverse menu of functional and delicious smoothies, raw juices and superfruit bowls, due to the high volume of healthy and active locals in the area. We’re looking forward to becoming contributing members of our community and are excited to fuel our neighbors’ busy lives, as well as support their health and wellness goals for many years to come.”

Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, blended and fresh raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping them informed about the ingredients that go into their fresh creations and continues to be at the forefront of menu and product innovation to support these multi-purpose objectives. To optimize convenience, guests may order via traditional carryout, in-store or by calling ahead, curbside pickup, or delivery through three of the brand’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.

Juice It Up!’s newest Santa Ana storefront is located at 1321 South Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704 and can be reached at (714) 966-5258. The location’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up! and to view the full menu with nutritional values, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

