Juice It Up! Opens Second Rialto Location

Leading Smoothie, Açaí Bowl & Raw Juice Chain’s Newest Inland Empire Location One of the First to Feature Updated Store Design

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrating its 25th year, Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to announce the opening of its second Rialto location and one of the first to debut the brand’s new store prototype. Located in the brand-new Rialto Cedar Hill Plaza near Dollar Tree and Starbucks, the new Juice It Up! is owned and operated by Rialto locals and husband and wife team John Davis and Sylvia Quirino. To optimize convenience, guests may order their favorite Juice It Up! products to-go by calling ahead or placing an order at their nearest location as well as for delivery through DoorDash.

“As a Rialto native, I have a tight connection to this community, and John and I are looking forward to sharing what makes Juice It Up! special with our guests,” said Sylvia. “We’re excited to unveil Juice It Up!’s brand new look to Rialto residents and help fuel their healthy and active lifestyles with the best tasting smoothies, juices and bowls in town!”

The revitalized store design is crisp, clean and fresh and features Juice It Up!’s new logo signage and artwork palette. In-store elements include comfortable seating and media, along with an Instagram-worthy statement wall showcasing the brand’s “Live Life Juiced” motto. An updated menu design makes it easier than ever to navigate the menu of functional products, and the accessible pickup counter adds even more convenience for orders placed via Juice It Up!’s mobile app and third-party delivery partners. As with all Juice It Up! locations, the new Rialto team is adhering to the important health and safety protocols set by the state and the CDC, including enhanced sanitization standards, physical distancing, facial coverings and gloves for employees.

Founded in 1995, Juice It Up! remains at the forefront of menu innovation, serving the best in blend-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and nutrient-rich superfruit bowls loaded with powerful ingredients like açaí, pitaya, acerola, spirulina and collagen. Juice It Up! designs every item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle.

Sylvia continued, “As proud residents of Rialto, the well-being of friends, family and community is very important to us, and we’re excited to open a business that offers healthier food options which we know will add great value to the city and our neighbors.”

This Rialto opening brings the brand to nearly 100 franchised locations open and in development throughout California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, 14 of which are located in the Inland Empire. The brand’s leadership team has identified markets in the Western US ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up! With a proven business model carefully sculpted over the past 25 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading healthy food concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand and available franchise opportunities, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

This Juice It Up! is located at 1255 Foothill Blvd, Suite #3, Rialto, CA 92376 , and can be reached at 909-961-2309. Daily hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your nearest location, go to https://www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/