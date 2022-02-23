Juice It Up! Opens New Santa Clarita Location

Leading Smoothie, Raw Juice, & Superfruit Bowl Chain Expands Footprint Throughout Los Angeles County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to announce that its new Santa Clarita location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s latest store design, the new Juice It Up! is owned by husband-and-wife franchisee team and longtime Santa Clarita residents Brett and Casey Thomas. Located in vibrant Skyline Ranch Plaza, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously healthy and functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, and nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to even more Santa Clarita locals.

“As Santa Clarita residents who enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle typical of our community, we wanted to partner with a brand that embraces a similar commitment to wellness,” said the Thomas franchisees. “Even more, it was important for us to align with a brand we know and are passionate about as consumers, so we are very proud to be expanding Juice It Up!’s presence in the region to support the health and wellness journeys of even more Santa Clarita locals.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow, the Thomases plan to open additional Juice It Up! franchises throughout the Santa Clarita region, including a drive-thru location expected to break ground later this year. Industry veterans with experience at a variety of popular fast casual and quick service brands, the couple found tremendous value in Juice It Up!’s diverse menu. In lieu of hyper-focusing on only one product line, Brett and Casey were drawn to Juice It Up!’s consistently delicious menu items with category-leading functionality across smoothies, raw juice and superfruit bowls.

Juice It Up! continues to attract like-minded ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to engage with the brand and adopt its successful business model. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment. Robust company financials, including a record-setting 2021, experienced leadership and considerable franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks – as much as utilizing lesser known superfruits and leaning heavily into functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Santa Clarita store is located at 19345 Plum Canyon Rd. Ste. D, Santa Clarita CA 91350, and can be reached at (661) 309-4408. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up!, including the full menu with nutritional values, or to learn more about franchising with Juice It Up!, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse Communications

kristyna@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

The post Juice It Up! Opens New Santa Clarita Location first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.