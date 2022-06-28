Juice It Up! Opens Inaugural Central Coast Location in Santa Maria, California

Leading Smoothie, Raw Juice, & Superfruit Bowl Chain Expands into Santa Barbara County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to announce that its first Santa Barbara County location is now open for business in Santa Maria. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the new store is owned by first-time Juice It Up! franchisee Boby Singh. Singh recently signed a nine-store development deal to bring Juice It Up! to new markets throughout Central and Northern California, including Santa Maria, Napa, Sacramento, Vacaville and Vallejo. The new Santa Maria location is Singh’s first location to open. Located at the brand new and thriving Enos Ranch West center next to Chipotle, Firehouse Subs and Nick the Greek, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Santa Maria locals and visitors.

“I am very proud to open my first Juice It Up! store in the vibrant city of Santa Maria, and I am confident that Juice It Up!’s nutritious and delicious menu of smoothies, raw juices and superfruit bowls will appeal to the local community, especially as the hot summer months approach,” said Singh. “When I decided to begin franchising with a healthy and fresh juice chain, Juice It Up! stood out due to its amazing products, commitment to menu innovation and the overall guest experience – not to mention the brand’s top-notch leadership and franchise support team. What also stands out is the brand’s lower cost of entry and attractive food cost and labor dynamics, particularly in this day and age.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Singh expects to capitalize on the brand’s growth potential in new communities. Juice It Up! continues to attract other like-minded corporate ambassadors and franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development and food costs combined with a lighter labor model than other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.

Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Santa Maria store is located at 471 East Betteravia Road and can be reached at (805) 803-1970. The location is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up!, including the full menu with nutritional values, or to learn more about franchising with Juice It Up!, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse Communications

kristyna@powerhousecomm.com

More from Juice It Up!

The post Juice It Up! Opens Inaugural Central Coast Location in Santa Maria, California first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.