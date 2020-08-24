Juice It Up! Opens Flagship Location in Costa Mesa

Leading Smoothie, Açaí Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Unveils New Restaurant Design in Orange County

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is proud to announce the opening of its flagship location in Costa Mesa, Calif., and the first to debut the brand’s completely refreshed store design. Located on the border of Costa Mesa and Newport Beach in the vibrant “foodie” and fitness hub on 17th St., this corporate-owned location will serve as an innovation kitchen for R&D, as well as a training and test center to continually share best practices with franchisees systemwide.

From a single smoothie shop in Brea to a successful franchise offering some of the most delicious and functional products in the booming raw juice, bowl and smoothie segment, the new flagship location exemplifies how far Juice It Up! has come over the past 25 years. The revitalized store design is crisp, clean and fresh featuring the brand’s new logo signage and artwork palette. In-store elements include comfortable seating and an Instagram-worthy statement wall showcasing the brand’s “Live Life Juiced” motto. To optimize convenience, guests may order their favorite Juice It Up! products to-go on the Juice It Up! mobile app, by calling ahead, via DoorDash, or in-store.

“A longtime fixture in Southern California, Juice It Up! has been a go-to destination for guests seeking healthier options to fuel their wellness journeys, and we’re proud to continue strengthening our roots where it all began, right here in Orange County,” said Juice It Up! owners Chris Britt, Ed St. Geme, and Chris Braun. “We’re thrilled to open our doors and are confident guests will love the new look and feel they experience at our flagship store in Costa Mesa.”

The flagship prototype, which will be implemented in all new Juice It Up! locations moving forward, is hyper focused on transparency by enabling guests to see their order being made from start to finish, an example being the brand’s signature açaí and superfruit bowl bar displaying the many healthy toppings for guests to choose from. An updated menu design makes it easier than ever for guests to navigate the brand’s menu of functional products, and the dedicated pickup counter adds even more convenience to quickly grab orders placed via Juice It Up!’s mobile app and third-party delivery partners. As with all Juice It Up! locations, the new Costa Mesa team is adhering to the important health and safety protocols set by the state and the CDC, including enhanced sanitization standards, physical distancing, facial coverings and gloves for employees.

Britt, St. Geme and Braun continued, “Along with making Juice It Up! more accessible to Orange County locals, this Costa Mesa location will allow for a greater capacity to develop new products, processes, and technologies that will further enhance the guest experience and help drive growth in sales and profits for brand franchisees.”

The new Juice It Up! is located at 283 E. 17th Street, Suite C, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 and can be reached at (714) 880-8703. Daily hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up! and to view the full menu with nutritional values, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

