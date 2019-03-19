Juice It Up! Opens First Yucaipa Location

Popular Smoothie, Raw Juice & Superfruit Bowl Franchise Continues Inland Empire Expansion

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, announced that it has officially opened its doors in Yucaipa, California. Marking the 46th Inland Empire location, the Yucaipa store is owned and operated by franchise partner and area local, Jessica English, who is bringing the brand’s functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, nutrient-rich açaí and pitaya bowls, and real-fruit and-veggie smoothies to Yucaipa residents for the first time. Juice It Up! Yucaipa is located in the Chapman Heights Shopping Center by the Stater Brother’s, near the Bryant Glen Sports Complex.

“We’re thrilled to open in the heart of Yucaipa because there is a real need in the area for healthy options like Juice It Up! where guests can grab a fresh juice, smoothie or bowl on-the-go,” said English. “When searching for a healthy franchise brand to align with, I was drawn to Juice It Up! because of the company’s dedication to nutrition and menu innovation; it was hard to believe that something this nutritious could also be so delicious! I’m confident our guests will enjoy discovering Juice It Up!’s many menu creations to help fuel their active lifestyles!”

With something available for guests at every level of health, Juice It up!’s continued expansion throughout the Inland Empire is a step towards creating healthier communities in need of better-for-you dining options. Juice It Up!’s menu features fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies, and nutrient-rich bowls loaded with powerful ingredients such as açaí, pitaya, spirulina and collagen. With the brand’s Smoothie Bowls, guests can customize any Classic and Specialty Smoothie into a nourishing meal replacement, boosted with their favorite supplement and topped with fresh nutritious ingredients. To supercharge any bowl or smoothie, Juice It Up! offers a “Make it Green” option by blending in raw kale and spinach to add an extra dose of fiber, vitamins and minerals, as well as a large variety of bowl toppings to choose from.

English continued, “we’re looking forward to helping Yucaipa locals fuel their busy lives with Juice It Up!’s functional juices, smoothies and bowls for many years to come!”

Juice It Up!’s Yucaipa storefront is in the Chapman Heights Shopping Center at 34488 Yucaipa Blvd, Ste G5, on the corner of Oak Glen Rd. and Bryant St. The location’s hours of operation is Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

