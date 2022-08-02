Juice It Up! To Open Two New Franchise Locations in Arizona

Acclaimed Smoothie, Bowl and Juice Chain Continues Western Expansion with New Development Deals in the Grand Canyon State

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to announce it’s coming to Arizona! As it ramps up expansion efforts and store count in 2022, the popular chain has signed two new development deals to bring its nutritious smoothies, bowls and juices to the Grand Canyon State. The first of two new locations will open in the late summer in Ehrenberg, just east of the California border and a popular rest, refuel and dining spot for interstate travelers. It is owned and operated by first-time Juice It Up! franchisee Rod Rezvani and will be part of an existing travel, QSR and fueling center off Interstate 10. The second unit, which will be located at a new travel center in Kingman, is owned and operated by new franchisee, Jaspal Sindhu. It will open in the fall of 2023. After signing 11 franchise agreements in 2021 totaling more than 20 new locations, Juice It Up! expects to open 13 new franchised locations throughout the West in 2022.

“With so many Juice It Up! development deals being signed, and with many more in the pipeline, we are extremely proud to introduce our delicious and healthy smoothies, bowls and juices to Arizonians by way of Ehrenberg and Kingman – two ideal communities to kickstart our growth in this historic and welcoming state,” said Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development. “Our two new Arizona stores will be located at travel, QSR and fueling centers, which will introduce the brand to many new faces, including locals and traveling motorists, who will have the opportunity to fuel their cravings for a fresh and nutritious smoothie, bowl or juice when they stop to fuel their vehicles.”

Juice It Up! remains committed to doubling its unit count to approximately 200 locations in the next four years, and it currently has more than 30 new locations in the pipeline for development. The brand’s proven recipe for success continues to be a winning formula for its existing team of dedicated franchisees, many of which are continuing to embrace the brand’s remodel program to update existing locations to its new clean and refreshed store design. Moreover, significant momentum in the smoothie, bowl and clean juice sectors continues to attract entrepreneurs looking for new business opportunities.

For more than 27 years, Juice It Up! has been a formidable player in the smoothie and juice franchise space, and it continues to attract corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to adopt its successful business model. Attractive franchise economics, an experienced leadership team, unmatched franchise support, and advances in functional food science have become Juice It Up! hallmarks. As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient foods like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western U.S., the brand expects to open additional Juice It Up! locations throughout Arizona.

Juice It Up! is well-known for industry leading menu and product innovation, which has resulted in a wealth of options for its loyal fans ranging from its popular Classic and Specialty Smoothies, to its Bowls packed with Acai and other superfruits and toppings, to its varietal blend of vitamin packed Raw Juices, and to its lineup of fiber-rich Plant-Based fare. Most recently recognized for its record-breaking sales, significant growth, and increased brand affinity and for making guest health and wellness a priority, the brand was named to Fast Casual’s 2022 Top Movers & Shakers list as the only smoothie concept among the top-20 brands.

Following record sales years in 2020 and 2021, Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment. For the full menu, a list of nearby locations or to learn more about franchising with Juice It Up!, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, Arizona and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

