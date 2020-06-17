Juice It Up! to Open Flagship Location in Orange County

Leading Smoothie, Açaí Bowl & Raw Juice Chain to Debut New Restaurant Prototype in Costa Mesa

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020, is excited to announce the opening of the brand’s flagship “new store prototype” location this summer in Costa Mesa, Calif. This corporate-owned location will be the first to feature the brand’s new store design and will serve as an innovation kitchen for R&D, as well as a training and test center to continually share best practices with franchisees systemwide. The unveiling of Juice It Up!’s new store design supports the brand refresh process that began in 2019 with changes including an updated logo, menu refresh and the new tagline: Smoothies · Bowls · Juices. The flagship location is opening on Costa Mesa’s 17th St., a prominent Orange County foodie and fitness hub bordering Newport Beach.

The revitalized store design is crisp, clean and fresh and will feature Juice It Up!’s new logo signage and artwork palette. In-store elements include comfortable seating and media to encourage guests to stay and relax, along with an Instagram-worthy statement wall showcasing the brand’s “Live Life Juiced” motto. Hyper focused on transparency and enabling guests to see their order being made from start to finish, other store highlights include the brand’s signature smoothie bowl bar front and center, an updated menu design making it easier than ever to navigate the menu of functional products, and an accessible pickup counter for orders placed via Juice It Up!’s mobile app and third party delivery partners.

“Juice It Up! is a familiar California brand that started right here in Orange County 25 years ago, and we are thrilled to be launching our new store prototype on the vibrant 17th Street in Costa Mesa,” said Juice It Up! owners Chris Britt, Ed St. Geme, and Chris Braun. “This location will showcase how far the Juice It Up! brand has come, from a single smoothie shop catering to college students, to a successful franchise offering some of the most delicious, healthy and functional products in the growing raw juice, açaí bowl and smoothie segment.”

Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, blended and fresh raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their juices, bowls and smoothies. And the brand continues to be at the forefront of product innovation to support each guest’s individual definition of wellness.

Britt, St. Geme and Braun continued, “Our updated store design, along with enhancements focused on the guest experience, like our soon to be launched mobile app featuring ‘skip the line’ ordering in advance, will allow us to better serve our loyal guests at every stage of their wellness journey. And although we have a fully operational test kitchen in our Irvine Franchise Support Center (FSC), our Costa Mesa flagship will allow us a greater capacity to develop new products, processes, and technologies that will help drive growth in sales and profits for our franchisees.”

The Costa Mesa opening will bring the brand to nearly 100 franchised locations open and in development throughout California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, 14 of which are located in Orange County. The brand’s leadership team has identified markets in the Western US ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up! With a proven business model carefully sculpted over the past 25 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading healthy food concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand, its history and leadership team, and available franchise opportunities, please visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

