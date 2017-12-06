Juice It Up! Offering Exclusive Franchise Opportunities in Florida

After Signing on New Orlando Franchisees, Company Seeks Additional Partners to Grow with the Brand

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie and bowl franchises, is thrilled to announce it’s entering the Florida market in the coming year, and has additional franchise opportunities for passionate entrepreneurs throughout the Sunshine State available. The brand is seeking new and existing franchise business partners who are interested in expanding their franchise portfolios to include a brand with proven success in the growing raw juice and smoothie industry.

Juice It Up! recently signed on former Air National Guard Tech Sergeant, Philip Palmer, and his wife, seasoned franchise operator, Colleen Small for three locations in the Orlando area. They own the franchise group CPB Investments, LLC, which has decades of experience operating QSR franchises throughout the Sun Belt states. Taking advantage of Juice It Up!’s VetFran program, the experienced franchisees will open their first location in Seminole County in early 2018.

“There is real demand for healthy options in the Orlando region, and we’re confident that with the right partners, we can fuel the active lifestyles of our new Florida guests. It’s clear that the Sunshine State is a prime market for Juice It Up! and our functional, health-focused products,” said Carol DeNembo, Juice It Up! vice president of business development. “We’ve targeted several cities throughout the state of Florida for growth, but are especially keen to break into the ripe Orlando market. As our guests’ nutritional needs continue to evolve, we’ve dedicated our resources on developing products that include trending ingredients, and this refreshed approach is really resonating with our guests.”

With locations in Texas, New Mexico and Oregon, along with its home state of California, Juice It Up! sees Florida as a natural growth target for the growing juice and smoothie franchise because it has many of the same geographic qualities as its home base of sunny Southern California. It’s a state that is home to people who love an active, outdoor lifestyle, and those are people who tend to naturally be drawn toward healthful and meaningful products, such as raw juices and hand-crafted smoothies.

DeNembo continued, “Florida’s growing market lacks a raw juice presence at this moment, and with the help of Philip and Colleen, and our future franchisees, we believe we’ll reach a new demographic in a booming growth segment.”

With an operations-focused culture, Juice It Up! is growing with new franchise partners, while existing franchisees continue to invest in the brand. Juice It Up! also offers franchise incentives for veterans of the U.S. military with a 60% discount off the initial franchise fee. The company is continuing its pursuit of steady expansion across the nation with 84 stores in operation and 17 currently in development. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle.

For more details about the company’s financial picture and franchisee support, visit the company’s newly updated franchise website, www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie and bowl franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

