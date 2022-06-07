Juice It Up! Named One of the Nation’s Leading 20 Brands On Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Climbs Nine Spots to #17 as President & CEO Susan Taylor is Once Again Recognized Among the Top 25 Executives

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, has been named to Fast Casual’s 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The leading smoothie and juice chain ranked #17 overall, jumping nine spots from its 2021 position. Impressively, Juice It Up! was the only smoothie, bowl and juice concept among the top 20 brands on the prestigious list, which also included Juice It Up! President & CEO, Susan Taylor, as one of the nation’s top 25 fast casual executives for the second consecutive year. For the past 17 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands, centering on factors beyond profitability and growth such as innovation, leadership and creativity. In the highly competitive smoothie and juice segment, Juice It Up!’s longstanding recipe for success continues to feature an effective mix of flavor and functionality delivered through menu innovation that always pushes the bar higher – yielding exceptional sales, franchise growth and a premier guest experience.

“It’s an honor to see the hard work of the entire Juice It Up! team, most importantly our growing network of dedicated and passionate franchisees, recognized with such a prestigious accolade from an industry authority, and I am extremely proud of what everyone associated with Juice It Up! has accomplished this year in elevating our brand,” said Susan Taylor, the President and CEO of Juice It Up!. “My own spot on Fast Casual’s list is humbling, and I’m grateful to be in such esteemed company, but my recognition is not personal, it’s a total reflection of the talent within our Franchise Support Center who make it their everyday mission to ensure the success of our franchisees in realizing their potential and optimizing their investment in Juice It Up!.”

Juice It Up! has experienced unprecedented growth over the past two years, resulting in record-breaking sales and franchise growth. According to Franchise Registry by FRANData, Juice It Up!’s inaugural FUND

score of 880 is in the top 10 percentile of all evaluated franchised brands. The FUND

Score is a groundbreaking new risk evaluation system that develops a single cumulative score that offers lenders the ability to measure risk across franchise brands using a common scoring model. The FUND

score is the best predictor of the future performance of a franchise system that publicly available information can provide.

In 2021, Juice It Up!’s record-breaking sales growth continued to accelerate. Total system sales (TSS) increased by 29% compared to 2020 and same-store sales (SSS) were up 26.3%, resulting in an increase of more than 50% in average store sales since 2019. The top 20% of Juice It Up! locations reached $877,933 in AUV, while the top 50% ended 2021 with an AUV of $730,339, impressive growth for the 27-year-old franchised brand. Further, Juice It Up! shows no signs of slowing down in 2022, reporting that SSS were up 7.1% in the year’s first quarter while TSS rose 12.1% compared to the prior-year period. The brand’s remarkable growth continues to be fueled by impressive digital sales, franchise expansion and a relentless commitment to menu innovation.

As it continues to ramp up store growth this year and beyond, Juice It Up! has opened five new locations through May – with several more openings slated for this year and a dozen or more planned for 2023 throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. With a goal of reaching 200 units by 2027, the brand’s leadership team has identified markets and specific trade areas in these states and throughout the Western U.S. that are ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up! With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 27 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading healthy food concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand and available franchise opportunities, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

