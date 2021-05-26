Juice It Up! Named to Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers

Leading Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Jumps 47 Spots to #26

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, has been named to Fast Casual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The fast casual franchise ranked 26th overall, jumping 47 spots from its position in 2020, and was one of only two smoothie concepts amongst the top 30 brands. Juice It Up! was recognized for its record-breaking sales, significant growth, increased brand affinity and for making health and wellness a priority in their guests’ daily lives. For the past 16 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands, centering on factors beyond profitability and growth such as innovation, leadership and – more than ever this year – resilience.

Along with the chain’s 47-spot jump in 2021, the industry-leading publication recognized Juice It Up! president & CEO, Susan Taylor amongst the nation’s top 25 fast casual executives addressing her leadership, guidance and support in launching initiatives that drive the guest and franchisee experience. Also among the Top 25 fast casual executives in 2021 are Juice It Up! co-owners Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, who also own and are co-CEOs of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest growing franchise pizza chains.

“We are proud to be once again recognized by Fast Casual for our accomplishments in the industry, and I am humbled to be acknowledged as a top executive among so many fast casual powerhouses who continue to propel the segment forward,” said Susan Taylor, CEO of Juice It Up! “This honor would not be possible without the trust and hard work of our amazing franchise partners who have demonstrated unwavering tenacity and courage in the face of adversity, further proving the longevity potential of the Juice It Up! brand.”

Juice It Up! reported a strong start to the year, achieving a whopping 25.8% same store sales (SSS) increase year-over-year for the first quarter of 2021. This impressive news comes closely on the heels of Juice It Up! announcing that 2020 was the brand’s highest sales growth year in its 26-year history. On the development front, Juice It Up! has signed seven new franchise commitments throughout Central and Northern California along with plans to enter Arizona. Under Taylor’s guidance, many new initiatives were activated over the past year including the successful launch of the brand’s updated mobile app with “skip-the-line” order-ahead functionality, new rewards and perks for loyalty members, the unveiling of a new store design prototype, and significantly expanded third-party delivery partnerships.

The brand’s ownership and leadership team has identified markets and specific trade areas in California, Arizona and throughout the Western U.S. that are ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up! With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 26 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading healthy food concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand and available franchise opportunities, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

