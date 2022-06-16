Juice It Up! Launches Summer Smoothie on National Smoothie Day Offer

All Juice It Up! Rewards® Members to Receive BOGO Classic Smoothie on June 21, 2021

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is celebrating National Smoothie Day with BOGO Classic Smoothies for all Juice It Up! Rewards® members on Tuesday, June 21. Limit one per customer and cannot be combined with any other offer; add-ons are extra. Juice It Up! will also be launching its limited-edition summer smoothie which will be available for the one-day BOGO deal. Plus, the first 50 guests at each Juice It Up! location will receive a free gift to take home. So, stay tuned on June 21 for complete details about Juice It Up!’s summer product launch!

Guests can order through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery in most locations. To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest location, go to www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

