Juice It Up! Launches New Order Ahead Feature

Juice It Up!’s Mobile App Users Can Enjoy a Free Medium Classic Smoothie on August 25 from 2-5 p.m.

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to announce the launch of its order ahead mobile app function. Developed to meet the needs of busy, on-the-go consumers, guests can now get their superfruits super fast with Juice It Up!’s updated app. Juice It Up!’s refreshed mobile app is designed to simplify the entire ordering process, from selecting the ideal product and the nearest location to completing payment. The order-ahead option is currently available systemwide at Juice It Up!’s more than 80 locations across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas. In celebration of Juice It Up!’s 25th anniversary, on August 25 Juice It Up! Rewards® members may enjoy a free medium classic smoothie or a limited-edition Old Fashioned Swirl from 2-5 p.m.

The added functionality is part of a mobile app update, with the first version of Juice It Up!’s app made available in January 2019. The highly visual refreshed app, allows users to view Juice It Up!’s full menu complete with product images and nutritional information, place their order, pay, customize a tip if desired, and schedule pickup at their preferred Juice It Up! location. Upon arrival, guests may bypass the line for quick and easy pickup.

“Our goal with the Juice It Up! Rewards® mobile app is to provide a one-stop-shop where guests can rack up the rewards and then easily redeem them, while also taking advantage of added functionality like ordering ahead and skipping the line,” said Natalie Eaglin, Juice It Up! Director of Marketing. “Now in our 25th year of business, our discerning fans count on us to deliver on consistency and convenience, and our mobile app furthers Juice It Up!’s commitment to bringing more value to our guests before they even step foot in our stores.”

Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, blended and fresh raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their juices, bowls and smoothies. And the brand continues to be at the forefront of product innovation to support each guest’s individual definition of wellness.

Eaglin continued, “We realize now, more than ever, that cutting down on wait times means keeping our guests safe and satisfied. We are continuing to provide more personalized and convenient ways to enjoy our menu of functional products, and our mobile app is just one of the steps we’re taking to improve the Juice It Up! experience through technology and innovation.”

The Juice It Up! mobile app can be downloaded for both Apple iOS and Android devices. The free medium classic smoothie will automatically be loaded onto the accounts of all Juice It Up! Rewards® members for redemption on August 25 between 2 and 5 p.m. at participating locations. Visit www.juiceitup.com/rewards for more details about the Juice It Up! rewards program and membership perks.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! was recently named a 2020 Top Mover & Shaker by Fast Casual, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

