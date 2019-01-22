Juice It Up! Launches New Mobile App that Rewards Guest Loyalty

Download the App for Instant Rewards and Lots of Juicy Benefits!

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, has announced the launch of its loyalty-focused mobile app. The new mobile app offers guests a personalized digital experience allowing them to pay, earn loyalty points and redeem rewards all from the convenience of their mobile device. Available now in the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, users who download the Juice It Up! app will instantly receive $2 off a purchase of $5 or more and $5 off a purchase of $10 or more. Additionally, users who track their purchases in the mobile app will earn a $5 reward for every $50 spent.

“As a brand dedicated to helping fuel our guests active and healthy lifestyles, we want to reward those who consciously make healthy decisions, like choosing to enjoy a nutrient packed superfruit bowl over a greasy burger, and our new mobile app does just that,” said Milena Rimassa, Juice It Up!’s director of marketing. “Our new app is just one of the steps we’re taking to improve the Juice It Up! experience through technology and innovation. We’re also looking forward to introducing additional app elements, including mobile ordering and delivery in the near future.”

By downloading the app, fans of Juice It Up!’s better-for-you options can reap all the juicy benefits including birthday and anniversary rewards, double points days, exclusive deals for app users, and be the first to learn about exciting new products and offers all year long. App users will receive a $3 referral bonus after their friends create an account and make their first purchase using a unique referral code. Referred friends also receive a $3 bonus to use on any Juice It Up! purchase.

To view Juice It Up!’s full menu, locations and complete nutritional information, visit www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

