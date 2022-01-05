Juice It Up! Kicks Off 2022 With Three All New Menu Items Focused on Immunity Support and Flavorful Health Choices

Tasty, Lower-Calorie Bowl, Smoothie & Raw Juice Are Rich in Nutrients to Help Detox and Boost Immunity

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is excited to enter the new year with three limited time offers catering to healthy lifestyles – and the desire to Live Life Juiced, which has been the brand’s tagline since its founding in 1995. Available now through March 29, Juice It Up! has introduced the new 100% plant-based Greentox Smoothie and the Tropical Immuni-C Bowl, along with the return of its Mighty-C Immunity Juice, back by popular demand. Focused on increasing immunity and detoxing the body, the menu items incorporate greens and micronutrients to help guests feel – and perform – at their best, especially when it comes to kickstarting the new year with healthy intentions while recovering from an indulgent holiday season. An enduring leader in providing highly functional yet amazingly flavorful juice, bowl and smoothie options, Juice It Up! is ringing in the New Year by helping to support guests’ health goals and individual wellness journeys.

“While our products are designed to enrich active lifestyles on an ongoing basis, we recognize that setting goals in the new year is often the first step in committing to leading a healthier life; so, we set out to introduce functional products designed to help guests with some of the most common issues and concerns in the new year, immunity and detoxing,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “Our newest limited time offers are packed with micronutrients that can help set guests on the strongest path right out of the gate, especially during the pivotal early months of a new year.”

Juice It Up! is as rich in its pioneering history as an innovator as its products are in nutrient value. In fact, Juice It Up! was one of, if not, the first brands to introduce the superfruit acerola to guests 15 years ago, while educating customers about its many advantages as one of the world’s highest sources of natural Vitamin C. Juice It Up! was also first to introduce the powerhouse ingredient of açaí to the smoothie and juice chain segment more than two decades ago.

Joining Juice It Up!’s growing lineup of plant-based smoothies for a limited time, the dairy-free Greentox Smoothie blends pineapple, banana, cucumber, red grapes, strawberries and spinach to deliver a delicious source of fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, B Vitamins, potassium, Vitamin K and magnesium to help rid the body of toxins that often cause bloat.

Vitamin C and its immunity-boosting advantages reside at the heart of the Tropical Immuni-C Bowl and the Mighty-C Immunity Juice. Starring the acerola cherry, the flavorful Tropical Immuni-C Bowl is an excellent source of Vitamin C with 1,270% of the daily recommended value, plus Vitamin D, Zinc and B Vitamins. As delicious as it is nutritious, it blends passion fruit juice, orange juice, pineapple, banana and acerola, plus an immunity boost. The bowl may be customized with nutritious toppings such as fresh fruit, organic granola, nuts and seeds, and shredded coconut. Rounding out the brand’s newest trio of power-packed offers, Juice It Up!’s refreshing Mighty-C Immunity Juice gets its great taste and healthy blend of vitamins and minerals from pineapple, ginger, apple, orange and red grapes. The juice is finished with an immunity boost for an extra dose of vitamins during the cold and flu season.

“As we begin a new year, we remain committed to menu innovation and staying at the forefront of food science to deliver vitamin-packed products that uniquely help our guests to Live Life Juiced, a phrase that can take on many different meanings based on the individual,” said Noah Burgess, Director of Food Science at Juice It Up! “For over 25 years, Juice It Up! has been a leader in smoothies, juices and bowls, and we are extremely proud to launch these three products reinforcing our specialty across each category where we expertly blend flavor and functionality.”

Guests can order the new limited time products through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.

To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest location, go to www.juiceitup.com .

