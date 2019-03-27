Juice It Up! Joins Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino in the Fight to End Hunger

Leading Raw Juice, Superfruit Bowl & Smoothie Chain Partners with Inland Empire Food Bank, Rewards Guests for Donating

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, has announced its corporate partnership with leading hunger-relief organization, Feeding America Riverside|San Bernardino (FARSB) to help protect those in the communities it serves from going hungry. Juice It Up!’s aptly dubbed “Feed It Up!” campaign will reward guests for donating to the cause. The Inland Empire food bank alone feeds over 400,000 people and distributes over 2 million pounds of food per month.

With food collection boxes at each of Juice It Up!’s 45 Inland Empire locations through December 31, 2019, the company will reward guests who donate five canned items with a $2 coupon to use on any Juice It Up! menu item. The company is hoping this incentive will encourage area residents to support those less fortunate in their very own communities and join Juice It Up! in the fight to end hunger. The FARSB program will eventually be rolled out to all Juice It Up! locations nationwide.

“We are proud of our amazing franchisees who jumped at the opportunity to support their hyper-local communities and further FARSB’s indispensable work in the Inland Empire,” said Milena Rimassa, Juice It Up!’s Director of Marketing. “We’re thrilled to exercise our company’s core values of corporate citizenship and service, and are committed to making a positive impact in the areas we serve.”

Juice It Up! kicked off the partnership at FARSB’s 4th annual Ladles of Love luncheon in Riverside, California where the more than 200 attendees learned about the many ways to help alleviate hunger in the Inland Empire year-round. As a proud sponsor of the event and to celebrate their alliance with FARSB, Juice It Up! donated hundreds of their popular Strawberry Wave smoothie to those in attendance.

“It is because of generous partners like Juice It Up! who take on our mission with a sense of ownership, that we are able to provide hunger-relief services and emergency food assistance to those who need it most,” said Lori Butler, Philanthropy Director for FARSB. “We feel fortunate to align with Juice It Up! and look forward to working together in achieving our mutual goal to alleviate hunger in the Inland Empire.”

To find your nearest Juice It Up! visit www.juiceitup.com. To learn more about FARSB, watch this video or visit www.feedingamericaie.org.



Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based healthy lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, functional, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a concentrated focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active lifestyle and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino

FARSB began in 1980 as Survive Food Bank in response to the increasing concern about the dual problems of hunger and food waste in the Inland Empire. Today, FARSB is the primary source of food for over 400 nonprofit organizations, distributing over 2 million pounds of food monthly to emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, high-need elementary schools, halfway houses, senior centers, residential treatment centers, shelters for the abused, after school programs and group homes. More than 125,000 men, women and children each month rely on the food bank’s distribution center to make ends meet.

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/juiceitup/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/juiceitupcorp/

Juice It Up! Media Contact

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

O: (949) 261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Media Contact

Lori Butler

O: (951) 359-4757 Ext. 109

C: (760) 224-2074

Lbutler@FeedingAmericaIE.org