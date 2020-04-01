Juice It Up! Introduces New Antioxidant-Packed Acaí Bowl

Featuring Sambazon Acai, Passion Fruit & Strawberries, this Immunity-Boosting Bowl is Teeming with Tropical Flavors

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and super fruit bowl chains, has teamed up with longtime partner Sambazon ® for the fifth annual April Açaí Month to offer fans a delicious new açaí bowl creation. Available for the entire month of April in honor of April Açaí Month, Juice It Up!’s newest immunity-boosting açaí bowl features strawberries, banana and the tropical flavors of passion fruit. All Juice It Up! products are available through call-ahead orders for pick-up as well as select third party delivery services. And for a limited time, all Juice It Up! Rewards® members will receive a FREE açaí bowl with minimum purchase.

Found in the world’s most beautiful and tropical areas, passion fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A & C and is a great source of potassium. Açaí has long been hailed as one of the most nutritionally dense superfoods on the planet and is highly regarded for its remarkable levels of antioxidants and healthy omega fats. With the help of Sambazon ® açaí and Pitaya Foods’ passion fruit, Juice It Up! combined these powerhouse ingredients to create a delicious new açaí bowl that’s teeming with tropical flavors and designed to jumpstart your immune system.

“Juice It Up! has long placed our guest’s health and wellbeing at the forefront of product innovation, developing functional products that not only taste amazing but support our customer’s wellness goals, such as boosting energy, immunity, protein and probiotics,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “As one of the very first chains to bring açaí to the public, we didn’t want to let April Açaí Month go by without surprising our guests with something new and exciting. By combining açaí with the many health benefits of passion fruit, this new bowl is a delicious option to support immunity and energize the senses.”

Throughout the month of April, all Juice It Up! Rewards® members will have the chance to redeem a one-time use FREE açaí bowl offer with minimum purchase. Existing Juice It Up! Rewards members will automatically receive an offer for one FREE regular sized açaí bowl of their choice with a $10 qualifying purchase. New members who download Juice It Up!’s mobile app and register for Juice It Up! Rewards in April will also receive an offer for one FREE regular sized açaí bowl of their choice with a $10 qualifying purchase which will automatically show up in their rewards account.

Juice It Up!’s new açaí bowl made with strawberries, banana and passion fruit is available during April 2020 only. The base of this açaí passion fruit bowl is also available as a smoothie. Download Juice It Up!’s mobile app in the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores to pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem rewards all from the convenience of your mobile device; users who track their in-store purchases in the mobile app will earn a $5 reward for every $50 spent!

To view the full menu and to find your nearest location, go to www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

