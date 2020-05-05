Juice It Up! Is Honoring Healthcare Workers With Free Smoothies on May 11

In celebration of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, Juice It Up! is honoring our healthcare heroes on Monday, May 11, with a FREE Medium Classic Smoothie of their choice. Healthcare workers may head to their nearest Juice It Up! and show a valid medical ID to redeem their complimentary “Thank You” smoothie. Limit one per customer.



Additionally, on May 11, all Juice It Up! locations will participate in a community day and deliver complimentary nutrient-packed smoothies and raw juices to our local hospitals and medical offices. Let’s face it, the unhealthier foods like donuts and pizza may be more convenient for delivery, but we know our healthcare heroes could use some natural vitamins and energy to boost their day!

