Juice It Up! Is Honoring Healthcare Workers With Free Smoothies on May 11

In celebration of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, Juice It Up! is honoring our healthcare heroes on Monday, May 11, with a FREE Medium Classic Smoothie of their choice. Healthcare workers may head to their nearest Juice It Up! and show a valid medical ID to redeem their complimentary “Thank You” smoothie. Limit one per customer.
Additionally, on May 11, all Juice It Up! locations will participate in a community day and deliver complimentary nutrient-packed smoothies and raw juices to our local hospitals and medical offices. Let’s face it, the unhealthier foods like donuts and pizza may be more convenient for delivery, but we know our healthcare heroes could use some natural vitamins and energy to boost their day!
For more information about Juice It Up! and to view the full menu with nutritional values, visit www.juiceitup.com.
Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been named a 2019 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500 List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.