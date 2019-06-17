Juice It Up! Focuses on Functional with New Superfruit Sunrise

Leading Smoothie, Bowl & Juice Chain Expands Superfruit Product Line with New Powerhouse Ingredient

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Say “Hello!” to summer with Juice It Up!’s new Superfruit Sunrise Smoothie and Bowl, on menus now through August 30! One of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, Juice It Up! is continuing its “Superfruits of the Amazon” celebration by adding the powerhouse ingredient acerola superfruit (ac·?er·?o·?la) to the brand’s growing line of functional superfruit products for a limited time. The immune boosting Superfruit Sunrise is the brand’s most vitamin C packed LTO yet, with over 10x more vitamin C than an orange… that’s 810% of your recommended daily value!

A nutritionally dense ingredient known to boost immunity, aid in heart and eye health and regulate digestion, acerola is a superstar ingredient, and Juice It Up! is the first major smoothie and bowl chain to introduce it to its menu. Along with its many health benefits, the Superfruit Sunrise also caters to a variety of dietary lifestyles and limitations including vegan, gluten free and dairy free.

“Since opening our doors nearly 25 years ago, Juice It Up! has been shining the spotlight on its many functional products and ingredients, helping our discerning guests make educated menu selections based on their personal wants and needs,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “Acerola joins our growing lineup of superfruits, alongside açaí and pitaya, allowing guests to further customize their bowls and smoothies with their personal health levels and wellness goals in mind.”

The Superfruit Sunrise is a refreshing blend of acerola, fresh ginger, orange juice, ripe banana, passion fruit juice, and tangy pineapple that will energize the body and senses. Available as a satisfying smoothie or, as a delicious meal replacement, a hearty superfruit smoothie bowl topped with the guest’s choice of more than a dozen nutritious toppings. Juice It Up!’s fulltime nutritionist and innovation team are always hard at work researching the most beneficial ingredients and dreaming up new products that not only taste great but also support guests’ healthy, active lifestyles.

Available through August 30, the Superfruit Sunrise will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies, and nutrient-rich bowls loaded with superfood ingredients such as acai, pitaya, spirulina and collagen. With the brand’s fan favorite smoothie bowls, guests can transform their favorite classic and specialty smoothie into a nourishing meal replacement, topped with three ingredients of their choice and a drizzle of honey. With new boost and topping options including goji berries, chia seeds, hemp plus granola and cacao nibs, there are more customizable options than ever before! To supercharge any bowl or smoothie, Juice It Up! offers a “Make it Green” option by blending in raw kale and spinach to add an extra dose of fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Braun continued, “and while what you eat should taste great, at Juice It Up! we believe it should also serve you nutritionally, which is why we design every product with equal parts flavor and function in mind! We’re proud to be the first chain of our size to offer guests this unique superfruit that is jam packed with vitamins and antioxidants.”

Check out “What’s New” on the Juice It Up! website to stay updated on special offers and juicy promotions. On the go? Download Juice It Up!’s mobile app available now in the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores to pay, earn loyalty points and redeems rewards all from the convenience of your mobile device; users who track their purchases in the mobile app will earn a $5 reward for every $50 spent! Fans can also follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for coupons and frequent limited time offers. Raw juice, acai bowl and smoothie lovers are encouraged to join Juice It Up!’s Smooth e-Club for weekly specials and sign up for the rewards program in-store to receive 25% off their next order.

To view Juice It Up!’s full menu, locations and complete nutritional information, visit www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

