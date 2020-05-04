Juice It Up! Expands Its Immunity-Boosting Product Lineup

Leading Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Offering Free Mighty-C Immunity Shot to Rewards Members, May 4-10

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is making it easier than ever for guests to identify the most nutrient-packed products for a natural immunity boost. To round out its lineup of highly functional products, Juice It Up! has brought back two antioxidant powerhouses, the Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie and the Mighty-C Immunity Shot. Between May 4 and May 10, Juice It Up! is offering a Juice It Up! Rewards® Member Exclusive of a free 1 ounce Mighty-C Immunity Shot with the purchase of any Juice, Smoothie or Bowl. All Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, curbside pickup and third-party delivery through DoorDash and Postmates.

The immune boosting Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie is the brand’s most vitamin C packed product ever, boasting 810% of the recommended daily value! Found in Brazil, the star of the Superfruit Sunrise® is acerola (ac·?er·?o·?la), a nutritionally dense berry with more than 10x the vitamin C of an orange, known to boost immunity, aid in heart and eye health and regulate digestion. The Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie, a refreshing blend of acerola, fresh ginger, ripe banana, orange and passion fruit juice, and tangy pineapple, is formulated to energize the body and senses. Although a specialty smoothie, the Superfruit Sunrise® will be available as part of the BOGO Classic Smoothie Tuesdays for Juice It Up! Rewards® members through May.

For an extra dose of antioxidants, the Mighty-C Immunity Shot is a powerful add-on to any raw juice, smoothie or bowl, and features an uplifting blend of raw ingredients including pineapple, ginger, red grapes and lemon juice. This shot is loaded with enzymes that help your body digest and absorb protein.

“Juice It Up! is committed to supporting our guests’ active and healthy lifestyle year round, but we recognize that right now the public may be more interested to know about the products and ingredients that can naturally strengthen the immune system,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “To take the guess work out of it, we’ve curated a list of our most nutrient-dense menu options, which includes the return of two antioxidant powerhouses, the Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie and the Mighty-C Immunity Shot.”

Juice It Up!’s Immunity-Boosting Lineup:

NEW LTOs: Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie & Mighty-C Immunity Shot

Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie & Mighty-C Immunity Shot Fresh Raw Juices: Immunizer®, Optimizer®, Detoxifier, Invigorator

Immunizer®, Optimizer®, Detoxifier, Invigorator Fresh-Pressed Shots: Raw Ginger and Wheatgrass

Raw Ginger and Wheatgrass Blended Juices: The Turmeric, The Reds, The Greens

The Turmeric, The Reds, The Greens New Suja Shots and Bottled Juices Ginger Love, Mighty Dozen, Sweet Beets Digestion Shot, Immunity Defense Shot

Classic Smoothies: Ever Green®, Chili Lime Mango

Ever Green®, Chili Lime Mango Boosts: Make It Green and Probiotic Boost

Juice It Up! has earned the reputation of serving the best tasting smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their juices, bowls and smoothies. And the brand continues to be at the forefront of product innovation to support each guest’s individual definition of wellness.

Juice It Up!’s head of food science, Noah Burgess, commented, “For 25 years, we have been vigilant about nutritional education and focusing on what matters most to our guests. Whether our customers are interested in immunity, protein, fiber or any of the many nutritional gains, we are proud to offer some of the most functional products in the highly competitive raw juice and smoothie segment.”

Download Juice It Up!’s mobile app available now in the App le (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores to pay, earn loyalty points and redeems rewards all from the convenience of your mobile device; users who track their purchases in the mobile app will earn a $5 reward for every $50 spent! Between May 4 and May 10, 2020, Juice It Up! is offering a Rewards® Member Exclusive of a free 1 ounce Mighty-C Immunity Shot with the purchase of any juice, smoothie or bowl. One time use only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. For a limited time, the Superfruit Sunrise® will be available as part of the BOGO Classic Smoothie Tuesdays. These offers are automatically added onto rewards member’s accounts.

For more information about Juice It Up! and to view the full menu with nutritional values, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been named a 2019 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

