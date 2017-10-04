Juice It Up! to Exhibit at The Franchise Show in Orlando

Leading Raw Juice and Smoothie Chain Seeks Florida Entrepreneurs to Grow with Brand

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie chains, will be exhibiting at The Franchise Show (October 20 & 21) at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Attendees of Orlando’s Largest “Own Your Own Business” Event will have the opportunity to meet face- to-face with Juice It Up! executives at Booth 105 to learn about the many benefits and financial opportunities of owning your own raw juice bar and smoothie franchise.

In line with its national expansion strategy, Juice It Up! plans to open an additional 10-15 locations throughout Central Florida within the next three years. The brand currently has three franchises in development in the Orlando area. There are extensive opportunities available for passionate entrepreneurs in the state, where residents are increasingly embracing healthier, more active lifestyles.

“After experiencing seven consecutive quarters of substantial sales increases, there has never been a better time to partner with Juice It Up!, especially in Florida where the demand for raw juice and better-for-you dining options has skyrocketed,” said Carol DeNembo, vice president of business development. “We’ve never seen the juice industry as strong as it is today, and as an industry veteran, Juice It Up! is poised to take a big piece of the segment. We look forward to discussing the value of our brand’s proven investment opportunity with entrepreneurs, regardless of their background or industry experience.”

The company is continuing its pursuit of steady expansion across the nation with locations open in Texas, New Mexico and Oregon, along with its home state of California. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about spreading the brand’s “Live Life Juiced” mantra. With over 100 stores in operation or under development, Juice It Up! is actively seeking single and multi-unit operators who are passionate about the brand and committed to providing the highest quality products and customer experience in the markets they serve.

For more details about the company’s financial landscape and franchisee opportunities, visit the company’s recently updated franchise website, www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

