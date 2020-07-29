Juice It Up! Elevates Susan Taylor to President & CEO

Leading Raw Juice, Smoothie and Açaí Bowl Chain Advances Taylor to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, today announced the promotion of Susan Taylor to President and Chief Executive Officer. Susan joined Juice It Up!’s senior leadership team last September as VP of Operations. A restaurant industry veteran of nearly 30 years, 14 of which were with Jamba, Taylor will lead Juice It Up!’s next phase of growth, leveraging her extensive franchise system background to emphasize growth in same store sales, average unit volume, unit count and franchisee profitability.

Celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2020, the Juice It Up! brand was acquired in 2018 by SJB Brands, LLC, a partnership between franchise food industry leaders Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme and executive partner Chris Braun, who served as the Company’s CEO for the first 2+ years following the acquisition. The three owners remain actively involved in guiding the strategic direction of the brand, a centerpiece of which has been building out a strong and experienced leadership team now led by Taylor.

“Susan is a dynamic, people-oriented brand builder and franchisee advocate who is highly strategic and successful at driving results. Since coming on board last year, she has made huge contributions in furthering the evolution of the Juice It Up! brand” said Britt and St. Geme. Braun added, “We’re very confident Susan will continue to drive the brand’s commitment to our franchise partners while delivering exceptional experiences across the board. The entire Juice It Up! family looks forward to working with her in this natural evolution of her leadership role.”

With Taylor at the helm, the brand will continue to build upon its diverse offerings of flavorful and functional superfruit, protein and plant-based smoothies, raw and blended juices, and açaí and other superfruit bowls. Major near term initiatives include unveiling the brand’s new store design in two locations this summer, including one flagship corporate location, completing the launch of skip the line mobile ordering, continuing to grow third-party delivery with partners such as DoorDash and Postmates, introducing a revamped guest loyalty program, and ongoing development of new products to support optimal health, functional nutrition and immunity. All of these initiatives and more are designed to fuel franchisee success by growing sales, unit count and profitability.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to have been given the opportunity to lead this talented team and continue our forward momentum in capturing a larger share of the market, which we are well poised to do,” said Taylor. “I am looking forward to really digging in and uncovering unique ways to increase franchisee growth and profitability and strengthen the guest experience while taking Juice It Up! to new heights.”

Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, blended and fresh raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their juices, bowls and smoothies. And the brand continues to be at the forefront of product innovation to support each guest’s individual definition of wellness.

The brand’s leadership team has identified trade areas markets in California and the Western US ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up! With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 25 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading healthy food concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand, its history and leadership team, and available franchise opportunities, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! was recently named a 2020 Top Mover & Shaker by Fast Casual, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

