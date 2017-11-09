Juice It Up! to Debut First Drive-Thru Convenience Store Location

First of its Kind, Concept Features Mobile App Drive-Thru & Self-Serve Kiosk Ordering Systems

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchises, is excited to announce the brand’s entry into convenience stores, with their first location to feature an innovative mobile app drive-thru and self-serve kiosk ordering systems. Currently in development and scheduled to open in early 2018, the new location will be inside a Fresh Fill Convenience Store in Los Banos, Calif., operated by Juice It Up! franchisees, Brian Rocha and Brett Windecker of Fresh Fill Convenience Stores, Inc. This unique mobile app drive-thru concept complements Juice It Up!’s growing portfolio of non-traditional units, which includes college campuses, malls, airports and gyms throughout the country.

Along with placing an order for Juice It Up! via Fresh Fill’s mobile app, users may add any items offered at Fresh Fill, including traditional goods and prepared foods commonly found at convenience stores, for quick and easy pick up at the drive-thru window. Juice It Up!’s full menu of fresh-squeezed raw juices, hand-crafted smoothies and satisfying bowls may also be ordered using a self-serve kiosk located inside the store, which is then delivered straight to the guest by a Fresh Fill employee. In addition to convenient shopping, the Los Banos Fresh Fill will feature a gas station, car wash and electric car charging stations.

“We wanted to build a concept that would serve as a one-stop shop for busy consumers, adding a unique mobile ordering system enabling purchases without ever having to leave their car,” said Brian Rocha, Juice It Up! franchisee and Fresh Fill Convenience Stores, Inc. Operating Partner. “It was important to us to be able to provide our guests with healthy snack and meal options not typically offered by traditional convenience stores, and Juice It Up!’s simple menu and operations model was the perfect fit for our vision.”

Reporting seven consecutive quarters of substantial sales increases, Juice It Up! is growing with new franchise partners, while existing franchisees continue to invest in the brand. With 100 units open or under development in five states, Juice It Up! is continuing steady expansion across the nation. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle. Juice It Up! also offers substantial franchise incentives for veterans of the U.S. military.

“We’re proud to partner with entrepreneurs who are passionate about today’s evolving technologies and who are making it even easier for guests to enjoy Juice It Up!’s raw juices and smoothies,” said Carol DeNembo, vice president of business development for Juice It Up! “It’s exciting to see our franchise partners answer the growing demands of today’s consumers with innovation that adds an extra layer of convenience to the Juice It Up! experience. There is truly nothing like this concept and we’re thrilled to be a part of it!”

For more details about the company’s financial landscape and franchisee opportunities, visit Juice It Up!’s franchise website, www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

