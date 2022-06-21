Juice It Up! is “Crazy” for Summer with Launch of New Sandía Loca Smoothie & Bowl

Immunity-Boosting Watermelon Innovations Evoke the Ultimate Summertime Vibes

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is celebrating the return of summer with the eagerly anticipated launch of its limited-edition Sandía Loca Smoothie and Bowl. These delicious immunity-boosting menu additions are packed with Vitamin C, and the refreshing flavors will keep guests cool and hydrated during the hottest season of the year.

Meaning “crazy watermelon” in Spanish, the Sandía Loca lineup is inspired by a traditional Mexican treat made with fresh fruit that’s commonly served in a hollowed-out watermelon and topped with Tajín®. A blend of strawberries, watermelon juice, lime sherbet and Tajín®, the Sandía Loca Smoothie is a drinkable version of this classic fruity treat. The Sandía Loca Bowl features the smoothie base topped with fresh banana, strawberries, pineapple, cucumber, coconut flakes and Tajín®, making it a nutrient-dense option loaded with fiber, iron, potassium, Vitamin B and magnesium.

“The super hydrating watermelon is arguably the most quintessential summertime fruit, and we wanted to evoke the ultimate pool party and picnic vibes with our newest innovation, the Sandía Loca Bowl and Smoothie,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “Not only does watermelon pack a ton of flavor and functionality on its own, but we’ve also brought in ingredients like cucumber, pineapple, strawberries, coconut and Tajín® to add refreshing layers of taste and texture for a flavor fiesta that lasts all summer long!”

Available through September 21, the new Sandía Loca smoothie and bowl will be featured on the Juice It Up! menu alongside the brand’s many nutrient-packed raw juices, superfruit bowls and classic and specialty smoothies. Guests can order the new limited time products through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are also available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.

To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Juice It Up! location, go to www.juiceitup.com .

