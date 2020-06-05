Juice It Up! Continues Texas Expansion

Leading Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Opens in College Station

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading franchisors of handcrafted smoothies, raw juices, and superfruit bowls, is excited to announce its return to College Station, Texas. Located on the corner of Rock Prairie Rd. and Longmire Dr. near Subway and Papa Johns, Juice It Up! has returned to College Station to serve deliciously healthy options to Brazos County locals once again. Juice It Up! previously occupied this location under different ownership until January 2017.

This newest Juice It Up! is owned and operated by Massachusetts native, Rob Labossiere, who relocated to College Station in January to be near his wife’s family. An avid juicer, Rob has nearly 40 years’ experience with fresh fruits and vegetables as a produce manager for the major grocery chain, Stop & Shop.

“As a proud new resident of College Station, I am excited to open a business I believe in and share Juice It Up!’s delicious, better-for-you options with our new guests,” said Labossiere. “The well-being of friends, family and community is very important to me, and I wanted to bring a healthy concept to the College Station and Bryan communities that I’m confident will thrive when led by a team as passionate and dedicated as mine.”

As with all Juice It Up! locations, Labossiere and his team are adhering to the important health and safety protocols set by the state of Texas and the CDC, including enhanced sanitization standards, physical distancing, facial coverings and gloves for team members. To optimize convenience, guests may order via traditional carryout, in-store or by calling ahead, curbside pickup, or delivery through DoorDash.

Celebrating 25 years in business, Juice It Up! remains at the forefront of menu innovation, serving the best in blend-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and nutrient-rich superfruit bowls loaded with powerful ingredients such as açaí, pitaya, acerola, spirulina and collagen. Juice It Up! designs every item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle.

Labossiere continued, “We’re looking forward to becoming active and contributing members of our community, while helping residents fuel their busy lives as well as supporting their wellness goals with Juice It Up!’s functional juices, smoothies and bowls!”

Juice It Up! College Station is located at 1724 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, Texas and can be reached at 979-450-7335. The location’s hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information about Juice It Up! and to view the full menu with nutritional values, visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been named a 2019 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

