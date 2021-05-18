Juice It Up! College Station Bands Together With Community to Donate Over 1,000 Açaí Bowls to Healthcare Workers

$5 Açaí Bowls Available to Healthcare Workers the Entire Month of May

College Station, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, is proud to announce that its College Station franchise owner donated more than 1,000 açaí bowls to healthcare workers, which was made possible by the tremendous support and generous contributions of the community. The “Bowl It Forward” campaign was born after franchisee Rob Labossiere was contacted by Brazos County local, Wendy Flynn, who was leading the charge with her “Meals for Healthcare Heroes BCS” initiative, asking if he’d be willing to donate some healthy food to healthcare workers.

Rob then took it one step further and created ‘Bowl It Forward’ to give his guests the opportunity to support local healthcare heroes through the purchase of açaí bowls to be delivered to local hospitals and medical offices. Guests of the College Station Juice It Up! really stepped up to the plate donating over 700 smoothie bowls, with Laboissiere contributing about 350 more to far surpass their original 500 bowl goal. As an added “thank you,” Juice It Up! College Station is offering all healthcare workers $5 açaí bowls with a valid medical ID throughout the entire month of May.

“All I did was build upon the platform started by Wendy, giving our guests the chance to get involved, and I am in awe of the support our ‘Bowl It Forward’ initiative received from the public. I am so proud to be part of this community who truly takes care of their own!” said Rob. “I even had one guest write us a check for $1,000 to donate 200 bowls and it almost brought me to tears. We wanted to provide our healthcare heroes with a fresh and healthy treat to fuel their energy through the long hours, and it was incredibly rewarding for everyone involved to see the looks on their faces when we showed up with hundreds of açaí bowls!”

These donations supported doctors, nurses, foodservice, janitorial and all healthcare heroes at local medical facilities including St. Joe’s Bryan, St. Joe’s College Station, and the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center. The Texas A&M head women’s volleyball coach, Laura “Bird” Kuhn and her assistants even got in on the action, delivering close to 300 bowls to hospitals in April. For the foreseeable future, Rob and his team are continuing the ‘Bowl It Forward’ campaign where guests can donate a $5 açaí bowl to healthcare heroes throughout Brazos County.

Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, blended and fresh raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up!’s focus is to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their fresh creations and continues to be at the forefront of menu and product innovation to support these multi-purpose objectives. To optimize convenience, guests may order via traditional carryout, in-store or by calling ahead, curbside pickup, or delivery through three of the brand’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.

Juice It Up! College Station is located at 1724 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, Texas and can be reached at 979-450-7335; Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information about Juice It Up! and to view the full menu with nutritional values visit www.juiceitup.com .

