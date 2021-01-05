Juice It Up! Charges Into 2021 With New Immunity-Boosting Products

Leading Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Introduces Functional New Lineup

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is charged up for the new year with the launch of its new immunity-boosting products, highlighted by the release of its “Mighty-C Immunity” and “The Supercharger” raw juices, available now through March 31. Committed to functional nutrition that aids in the health and wellness of every guest, the brand has also permanently added to the menu its immunity and antioxidant powerhouses, the Mighty-C Immunity Shot and the Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie, the latter boasting 810% of the recommended daily requirement of Vitamin C. Additionally, Juice It Up! has introduced a NEW Immunity Boost, featuring elderberry, echinacea, zinc, Vitamin D and other essential vitamins, which is included in the new Mighty-C Immunity and The Supercharger raw juices; it can also be used as a vitamin-packed add-on in any Juice It Up! smoothie, bowl or juice.

“It’s a new year to ‘Live Life Juiced,’ and menu innovation is at the forefront of our plans for 2021 with the introduction of new products and ingredients that not only taste great, but make our guests feel great, too,” said Susan Taylor, CEO of Juice It Up! “We design our products to be equally functional and flavorful so that they serve a purpose and help guests maintain their active and healthy lifestyle. And as we know, particularly these days, we can all use some extra boosts of vitamins and antioxidants, which is why we’re putting an even larger emphasis on our immunity-enhancing creations this year.”

Offering a fantastic foundation of Vitamin C, D and zinc, The Supercharger juice features apple, orange, carrot, pineapple, and red grapes while the Mighty-C Immunity juice combines orange, apple, pineapple, red grapes and ginger. Now permanent fixtures on the immunity menu, the Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie, made with the tropical superfruit Acerola (ac·?er·?o·?la), a berry which is known to aid in heart and eye health, regulate digestion and is also exceedingly rich in Vitamin C. Loaded with enzymes that help your body digest and absorb protein, the Mighty-C Immunity Shot is also a powerful sidekick to any raw juice, smoothie or bowl.

Along with the expansion of Juice It Up!’s immunity-boosting lineup, the brand has installed reengineered menu boards systemwide to help guests navigate products based on factors like product category and dietary preferences such as plant-based options to make the most educated menu choices. A variety of symbols have also been added to easily identify functional attributes, and all products highlighted in green are Juice It Up! fan favorites. Menu symbols include “Immunity” which highlights products that help boost and strengthen the body’s immune system, “Energy” identifying items designed to give the body an additional boost of strength and vitality, and “Fitness” which showcases products that will help your body recover pre-and post-workout.

Founded 26 years ago, Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, acai and superfruit bowls, and fresh raw juices in the industry. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping guests informed about the ingredients that go into their fresh creations, with a goal of helping them make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals. The brand continues to be at the forefront of menu and product innovation to support these multi-purpose objectives.

Through January 24, Juice It Up! is hosting a “Live Life Juiced Challenge” for loyalty members via the brand’s mobile app, available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, which can be used to order ahead and pay, earn loyalty points and redeem rewards all from the convenience of your mobile device. Try two of the three featured immunity-boosting menu items (Superfruit Sunrise® Smoothie, The Mighty-C Immunity Juice and The Supercharger Juice) to earn a $3 bonus reward.

Available through March 31, the NEW Mighty-C Immunity Juice and The Supercharger Juice will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside fan-favorite juices, bowls and smoothies. All Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, curbside pickup and third-party delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations. For the full menu and to find your nearest location visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! was recently named a 2020 Top Mover & Shaker by Fast Casual, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

