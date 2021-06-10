Juice It Up! Celebrates National Smoothie Day with Free Gift & BOGO Smoothies

The Leading Smoothie & Juice Chain Will Also Debut Two Limited-Time Summer Smoothies

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is celebrating National Smoothie Day on Monday, June 21 with one-day-only deals at all locations. The first 50 guests to purchase a smoothie at their nearest Juice It Up! location will receive a free Juice It Up! tumbler, and Juice It Up! rewards members will enjoy buy one, get one free Classic Smoothies all day long.

Juice It Up! will also celebrate the start of summer with the launch of two new limited-time smoothies on National Smoothie Day. Sure to steal the LIME-light, the new smoothies will be available alongside the brand’s classic smoothie lineup, including fan-favorites like the Strawberry Wave®, Lava Flow® and Ever Green®.

Guests can order through Juice It Up!’s recently updated mobile app, available for download in the App le (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. The revamped app allows guests to easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.

For the full menu and to find your nearest location visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

