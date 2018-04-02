Juice It Up! Celebrates April Açaí Month with Super(fruit) Giveaway

Leading Smoothie & Raw Juice Chain Partners with Sambazon to Give Away Nearly 3,000 Açaí Bowls

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchises, has teamed up with longtime partner Sambazon to celebrate April Açaí Month. For the third year in a row, the brand is going to give away nearly 3,000 free Açaí Bowls! Throughout the month of April, guests are encouraged to head to their nearest Juice It Up! to enter the brand’s Instagram photo contest for a chance to win one free Açaí bowl every day during the month of May. One winner from each of Juice It Up!’s 87 locations will win this prize!

Açaí has long been hailed as one of the most nutritionally dense superfoods on the planet and is highly regarded for its remarkable levels of antioxidants and healthy omega fats. As consumers continue to invest in their health, Juice It Up!’s functional products, including their three Açaí Bowls, have become some of the brand’s most popular menu items:

Ultimate Açaí Bowl features a delicious blend of organic Sambazon açaí, guarana, banana and apple juice blend, topped with organic omega-3 granola, sliced bananas and a drizzle of honey.

Ultimate Berry Bowl features organic Sambazon açaí, guarana, strawberry juice blend, strawberries and blueberries, topped with organic omega-3 granola, sliced bananas, strawberries and a drizzle of honey.

Super Fusion Bowl features a perfectly blended combination of both organic Sambazon açaí and pitaya, cranberry and apple juice blend, blueberries and pineapple, topped with organic omega-3 granola, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries and a drizzle of honey.

“For the third year, we’re dedicating the month of April to our incredibly popular Açaí Bowls while having some fun with our fans by giving away nearly 3,000 free bowls!” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “Not only is Açaí a powerful ingredient, it tastes amazing too; making our hearty bowls an ideal meal replacement helping to fuel the healthy, active lifestyles of our guests. We’re looking forward to seeing all the creative Açaí Bowl photos posted in April!”

To enter, fans should head to their local Juice It Up! any day April 1 through April 29 and complete the following steps:

Follow @JuiceItUp on Instagram Post a photo of your Açaí Bowl (with Juice It Up! logo displayed) with the hashtags #juiceitup and #acaibowl(store number); store number can be found on guest receipt (example: #acaibowl1234), then tag @Sambazon in photo Note: Make sure your Instagram profile is public the entire month of April

Just like that, you’re entered to win a free regular size Açaí Bowl every single day in May! Instagram entries must be posted on a public account by April 29, 2018 to qualify. The participant with the most creative post from each of Juice It Up!’s 87 locations will be chosen as the winner and notified on April 30, 2018. For official contest rules, visit https://www.juiceitup.com/acai-bowl-promo-2018. To view the full menu and complete nutritional information, go to www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

