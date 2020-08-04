Juice It Up! Celebrates 25 Years the Old Fashioned Way

Leading Smoothie, Açaí Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Introduces Protein-Packed Blasts from the Past

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is excited to celebrate 25 years of “Living Life Juiced” by introducing New Old Fashioned Swirls to the menu! To kick off the monthlong anniversary festivities, the brand has added a twist to the fan-favorite secret menu item, the Orange Cream Smoothie, and introduced its delicious counterparts, the Raspberry Cream and Passion Fruit Cream Smoothies. The twist on these nostalgic flavors of your childhood is the addition of 25 grams of whey or soy protein, making these throwback favorites equally flavorful and functional. To thank guests for 25 fantastic years, Juice It Up! will be rewarding its top social media fans and rewards app members with gift cards and juicy swag bags throughout the month.

Many don’t realize that protein is an immunity enhancer and crucial to fight viral and bacterial infections, with antibodies relying on protein to function at their very best. Joining Juice It Up!’s summer lineup of immunity boosting products, the Orange Cream Smoothie, a popular secret menu item for decades, and the new Raspberry Cream and Passion Fruit Cream Smoothies are a nod to Juice It Up! beginnings while also acknowledging the brand’s evolution and commitment to product functionality.

“We are proud to celebrate 25 years of championing our guests as they make healthy decisions about how to fuel their bodies,” said Susan Taylor, CEO of Juice It Up! “We’re fixated on striking the perfect balance of flavor and function in our products, and our Old Fashioned Swirls really embody that commitment. The entire Juice It Up! team is looking forward to having some fun with guests during our anniversary month and continuing to support active and healthy lifestyles for many years to come!”

What started as a single smoothie shop catering to college students has grown into a successful franchise with nearly 100 locations open or in development across four states offering some of the most delicious and functional products in the growing raw juice, superfruit bowl and smoothie segment. Founded in Orange County in 1995, Juice It Up! is continuing to plant deep roots in Southern California, this month opening its flagship location in Costa Mesa featuring the brand’s new store prototype.

Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, blended and fresh raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their juices, bowls and smoothies. And the brand continues to be at the forefront of product innovation to support each guest’s individual definition of wellness.

Available now through October 31st, the protein-packed Old Fashioned Swirls will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside fan-favorite juices, bowls and smoothies. For the full menu and to find your nearest location visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! was recently named a 2020 Top Mover & Shaker by Fast Casual, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/