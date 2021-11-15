Juice It Up! Celebrates 20 Years of Acaí

A Trendsetter in Menu Innovation, the Leading Smoothie, Raw Juice & Bowl Chain Has Proudly Served SAMBAZON Açaí for Two Whole Decades

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is proud to celebrate 20 years of açaí alongside its longtime partner, Sambazon ®. Just as SAMBAZON is known for being the first company to bring the delicious powers of açaí to consumers around the world, Juice It Up! was one of the first, if not the first, smoothie and bowl franchises in the U.S. to introduce the superfruit to its menus back in 2001, before the little-known Brazilian berry had achieved its reputation as an antioxidant powerhouse. To mark this 20-year milestone, Juice It Up! will offer a variety of exclusive offers to Juice It Up! Rewards members and the brand’s social media fans throughout November.

Working closely with SAMBAZON, which was founded in San Clemente, Calif., just one year earlier, Juice It Up! proudly launched its Ultimate Açaí Smoothie and Bowl at all locations in 2001. Juice It Up! Vice President of Supply Chain, Melissa Aills remembers traveling to each location educating staff on the many benefits of açaí – and even its correct pronunciation! For the last two decades, Juice It Up! has continued to innovate with the antioxidant-rich berry, helping to make the powerful superfood a household name in the process. Now, 20 years later, the original-formula Ultimate Açaí Smoothie and Bowl remain on the Juice It Up! menu alongside a growing variety of functional and flavorful superfruit creations developed by the brand’s dedicated food science team.

“A journey spanning two decades is a long one, and we are grateful to have worked in lockstep with an amazing company like SAMBAZON to emerge as one of the nation’s first chains to introduce açaí smoothies and bowls to our guests,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “Today, we are as committed as ever to remaining at the forefront of food science by utilizing vitamin-packed superfoods to provide our guests with the best tasting functional products in the smoothie and bowl market.”

Before açaí was hailed as one of the most nutritionally dense superfoods on the planet, Juice It Up! knew this little-known ingredient was going to be big. It’s this foresight that has helped the brand stay ahead of the trends and introduce new superfruits, like acerola and pitaya, to guests in the form of delicious smoothies and bowls. Today, at Juice It Up!’s more than 80 locations throughout California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, guests can enjoy a variety of açaí creations, including the Protein Açaí and Cold Brew Açaí Bowls.

“From the very beginning, our partnership with Juice It Up! has been a key component in our commitment to introduce this amazing superfood to the world,” said SAMBAZON Co-founders Ryan and Jeremy Black. “SAMBAZON is the first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company in the world; we take great pride in our industry leadership position and the pioneering spirit on which SAMBAZON was based. Juice It Up! folds similar attributes, including its industry-leading innovation, into its brand DNA, which has made for a fruitful partnership that we look forward to enjoying for another 20 years.”

To celebrate this 20-year milestone, all Juice It Up! Rewards Members will receive $5 off any large açaí smoothie or bowl from November 15-19, 2021. One-time use only, not valid with any other offer or promotion. A variety of social media incentives will also be offered, including the chance to win Juice It Up! gift cards and a prize package that includes a $200 Juice It Up! gift card, a Blendjet Blender, SAMBAZON Patagonia Bag, Nomadix Towel, and wooden utensil set amongst other goodies.

To view the full menu and to find your nearest location, go to www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/

About SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON was the first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company in the world, supplying ethically sourced Açaí products from a closed loop supply chain to ensure its products have complete traceability and transparency from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand. Operating on a triple-bottom-line business model, SAMBAZON uses commerce as a vehicle to create a more prosperous future for people and the planet by providing ways to enjoy the Delicious Powers of Açaí. All SAMBAZON products, including smoothie packs, Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls, juices, energy drinks and Açaí Bites range from $2-$10 individually and are made from USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified Açaí. SAMBAZON’s Fair Trade certification has helped protect over 2.5 million acres of Rainforest and its rich biodiversity inside, and has benefited more than 20,000 local farmers. With the commitment to invest up to 5% of local Açaí purchases back into the community, SAMBAZON has helped to build healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about SAMBAZON’s mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse Communications

kristyna@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

More from Juice It Up!

The post Juice It Up! Celebrates 20 Years of Acaí first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.