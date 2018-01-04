Juice It Up! Beats the Blues with New Blue Vitality Spirulina Bowl

Leading Raw Juice & Smoothie Chain Partners with Vital Proteins to Offer Guests the Extraordinary Benefits of Blue Majik Spirulina

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading smoothie, raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie bowl chains, is starting the new year strong with the introduction of its innovative Spirulina bowl, aptly named Blue Vitality for its naturally “blue-tiful” hue. Furthering the brands commitment to offering some of the most functional products in the industry, Juice It Up! has forged a lifestyle brand partnership with Vital Proteins®, the largest and fastest growing collagen brand on the market. With the systemwide launch of the Blue Vitality, Juice It Up! is the first major chain to offer Blue Majik Spirulina, a blue-green algae loaded with natural health benefits.

Created with an equal focus on taste and functionality, the Blue Vitality is an ideal meal replacement to support active, healthy lifestyles. The hearty bowl features a delicious blend of Greek yogurt, tangy pineapples, sweet mangos, pineapple juice, lemonade, Blue Majik Spirulina, and Vital Proteins collagen, topped with ripe bananas, honey, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and hemp granola. This combination of ingredients makes the new Blue Vitality a nutritional powerhouse!

“With a menu focused on providing nutrient-rich options for people at every level of health, we’re thrilled to partner with Juice It Up! on a product we know both Vital Proteins and smoothie fans will love,” said Tracey Halama, Senior Vice President of Sales. “There’s nothing more important than one’s health, and the body needs high-quality building blocks, like those used in the new Blue Vitality Spirulina Bowl, to fuel life’s adventures.”

The benefits of Blue Majik Spirulina are many, serving as an excellent source of Vitamin C and B12, fiber, calcium, iron, potassium and thiamin, which can help lower cholesterol, support digestion, bone and blood health, promote healthy cell functionality, and boost energy. Vital Protein’s Collagen, a dairy and gluten-free protein made from 100% pure collagen, is an essential nutrient stripped from most diets by modern day food-processing, and has long been associated with healthy skin, hair and nails.

Additionally, Juice It Up! has partnered with two professional athletes who will serve as brand ambassadors, helping to promote the functional benefits of Juice It Up! products starting with the Blue Vitality Spirulina Bowl. Johnny Hekker, punter for the Los Angeles Rams and Adrianna “AD” Franch, goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, are Juice It Up! regulars, incorporating the brand’s raw juice and smoothie products into their routines to enhance their performance, optimize recovery and aid in their overall healthy lifestyle. Hekker is a NFL Pro-Bowl regular while Franch is a decorated National Women’s Soccer League Champion and is currently training for the US Women’s National 2019 World Cup.

“Our Blue Vitality is a beautiful and delicious addition to our line of functional bowls, and we’re proud to be the first major chain to offer the incredible ingredient of Blue Majik Spirulina to our discerning guests,” said Meredith Gough, senior marketing manager for Juice It Up! “We’re thrilled to partner with Vital Proteins and these talented athletes as we continue to broaden our commitment to product innovation, with a focus on nutritional education.”

Available through March 2, the Blue Vitality Spirulina Bowl will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies and nutrient-rich bowls. For the full menu and complete nutritional information, visit www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie and bowl franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Vital Proteins®

Founded on the belief that whole-food-based nutrition containing collagen is essential for one’s overall health, fitness, and wellbeing, Vital Proteins® is dedicated to providing 100% natural, whole food proteins using sustainable, clean practices. The company produces a variety of collagen offerings made from pasture-raised, grass-fed cows, and wild caught, Non-GMO Project Verified marine collagen. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

