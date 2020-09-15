Juice It Up! Appoints Franchise Veteran to Advance Operations

Leading Raw Juice, Smoothie and Açaí Bowl Chain Hires Carlo Verdugo as Director of Operations and Business Development

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is proud to announce the appointment of Carlo Verdugo as Director of Operations and Business Development. An industry veteran with nearly two decades of franchise experience, Verdugo has served in various leadership roles for national chains including Jack in the Box and nearly a decade with Jamba, where he served as the Senior Director of Global Growth. As Juice It Up!’s Director of Operations and Business Development, Verdugo will lead a variety of initiatives supporting Juice It Up!’s strategic growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to add Carlo to our talented leadership team and are confident he will bring an additional level of efficiency to our proven franchise business model,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! CEO. “I had the pleasure of working with Carlo during our time together at Jamba and saw firsthand his many contributions to the brand and its franchisees. He is a passionate, enthusiastic and savvy professional who I know will help take Juice It Up! to new heights.”

Throughout his career, Verdugo has honed his skills as an operational leader and gained invaluable experience in many areas of the franchise and restaurant industries. At Juice It Up!, Verdugo will oversee all aspects of operations including franchise development, real estate, training, store design and construction. Verdugo is also responsible for structuring well-balanced teams and coaching personnel to help them reach their respective goals. Adding to his qualifications for his new role, as an avid juicer and endurance athlete, Verdugo personifies Juice It Up!’s motto of “Live Life Juiced.”

“Already a fan of its products, I’m happy to join Juice It Up! during such an exciting time of growth and am excited to pour my passion and attention into a brand with values I personally align with,” said Verdugo. “There is huge potential for Juice It Up! to continue its forward momentum and own a larger share of the raw juice, smoothie and bowl segment; and I’m looking forward to working closely with our franchise partners to increase their sales and profitability and help them uncover unique ways they can strengthen the guest experience.”

Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, acai and other superfruit bowls, and blended and fresh raw juices. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their juices, bowls and smoothies. And the brand continues to be at the forefront of product innovation to support each guest’s individual definition of wellness.

The brand’s leadership team has identified trade areas markets in California and the Western US ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up! With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 25 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading healthy food concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand, its history and leadership team, and available franchise opportunities, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

