Juice It Up! Announces Double-Digit YOY Sales Increases

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice franchises, proudly announced it has experienced exceptionally strong growth in Same Store Sales (SSS) and Average Unit Volumes (AUVs) in 2020. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, through October 2020, SSS for the year have increased by 13%, with SSS for the third quarter just ended September 2020 up an explosive 19%. Most significantly, the brand’s top 50% of franchised locations now have an AUV approaching $600,000 while the brand’s top 25% of franchised locations have seen their AUV expand to nearly $700,000. These AUVs are the highest the brand has experienced in its history by a large margin.

Juice It Up!’s franchise leadership team attributes the brand’s solid growth and performance this year to a variety of factors including its immunity-boosting and vitamin packed product lineup, the launch of the brand’s updated mobile app with the added convenience of “skip-the-line” order and pay-ahead functionality, along with expanded third-party delivery options. Since introducing the updated app, Juice It Up! has seen a dramatic increase in loyalty members and mobile orders. In August, Juice It Up! opened its first flagship location in Costa Mesa, Calif., which features the brand’s completely refreshed store design and serves as an innovation kitchen for R&D, as well as a training and test center to continually share best practices with franchisees.

“As we near the end of our 25th anniversary year, we’re reflecting on how far the Juice It Up! brand has come, from a single smoothie shop catering to college students to a successful franchise offering some of the most delicious and functional products in the booming raw juice, bowl and smoothie segment,” said Juice It Up! President & CEO Susan Taylor. “This year has been filled with unforeseen challenges, but we are filled with pride having seen how our tremendous franchisees used the tools we provided and truly rose to the occasion! Our impressive 2020 financials are testament to the quick and effective work of our brand leadership team paired with the tenacity of our valued franchise partners.”

On the product innovation front, as always Juice It Up! continued to introduce a variety of new menu items and limited time offers, both seasonal and functional with a focus on immunity-boosting and vitamin-packed ingredients. From protein-infused smoothies to antioxidant-rich açaí bowls and immunity-enhancing raw juices and shots, guests can easily make educated menu choices based on what matters most to them in their busy daily lives. Also significant in 2020, Juice It Up! brought back their most vitamin C packed product ever, the Superfruit Sunrise Smoothie made with acerola superfruit, a nutritionally dense berry with more than 10x the vitamin C of a single orange.

As the brand moves into 2021, Juice It Up! expects to open 8 to 10 new franchised locations in California and the West, and to further its remodel program to update existing stores to its refreshed new store design. The brand’s leadership team has identified trade areas in California and the West ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up!, and real estate opportunities are abundant due to the unfortunate effects of the pandemic. Now more than ever, with the brand’s momentum and sales growth at record highs, Juice It Up! is looking to identify new franchise partners who are ready to take advantage of the many unique opportunities that are now presenting themselves.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice franchises, was founded in 1995 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! was recently named a 2020 Top Mover & Shaker by Fast Casual, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

