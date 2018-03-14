Juice It Up! Announces Acquisition by SJB Brands, LLC and Names New CEO

Chris Braun Appointed as CEO of Leading Raw Juice Bar & Smoothie Franchise

Chris Braun

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchises, announces its acquisition by SJB Brands, LLC. and appointed Chris Braun as company CEO. Purchased from longtime owner and former CEO, Frank Easterbrook, SJB Brands was formed as a partnership between California-based private investment firms, Dover Shores Capital, LLC, led by Braun, Britt Private Capital, LLC, and Jupiter Holdings, LLC. After over two decades of leadership at Juice It Up!, Easterbrook has passed the baton but remains committed to the brand as a franchisee. The partners of SJB Brands, LLC, possess over 30 years of experience in the franchise space while sharing a passion for healthy living and the vision of growth for Juice It Up!

“We are grateful for the incredible leadership and support that Frank Easterbrook provided to the Juice It Up! brand and franchisees for over 20 years,” said Braun. “We are excited to begin this journey and build upon the legacy that Frank, the management team and dedicated franchise partners have created, cementing Juice It Up! as a major player in the growing smoothie, raw juice, and bowl market.”

Juice It Up! currently has 100 locations open and in development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Florida. Under the new ownership, the brand will continue to enhance its core offerings of hand-crafted smoothies, fresh raw juices and superfruit bowls. In addition to focusing on product innovation and a customer-centric strategy, growth in prime markets while sourcing high quality site locations and franchisees are key initiatives.

Braun continued, “We’re going to continue to add value to an already established and beloved brand, as well as take a proactive role in the company’s growth. It is our principal objective to pursue initiatives that are designed around innovation, growing average store sales, and expanding our franchise base to continue to build on the success of the brand.”

For more details about Juice It Up!'s financials, franchisee support and franchise opportunities, please visit Juice It Up!'s franchise website at www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

