Family photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Judge orders Cook County state’s attorney’s office to pay family’s legal fees in suit over handling of cab driver’s slaying

November 30, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Megan Crepeau
Family photo

Judge orders prosecutors to pay family’s legal fees in suit over handling of cab driver’s slaying