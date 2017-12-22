Joyeuses Fêtes! Seasonal Cocktails From Denver to Seoul, w/ Le Meridien’s Franz Zauner

After Dark cocktail

When it comes to titles, Global Master Barista is one you can genuinely imagine aspiring to. But Franz Zauner already lives it.

We met the globe-trotting Austrian at the opening party for the new Le Meridien Downtown Denver last month, and were duly impressed with not only his way with conjuring an unexpected cocktail, but also his obsession with the quintessential coffee bean. He oversees both for Le Meridien hotels around the world, zipping between the continents to make sure guests’ mornings and evenings are both sufficiently…epicurean.

We grabbed him for a few questions about the global tippling scene, and asked him to let us in on the ingredients behind a few of his top signature creations – so that you might be able to play mixologist for your own guests this holiday season.

With trends becoming more international, do you find tastes in drinks still vary a great deal from city to city and country to country?

I often travel to our hotels across the globe, and what I’ve found is that it is not only about the distinct cities or countries, but also the people behind the bars who create a memorable story for the cocktail they are serving. At Le Méridien, our goal is to “unlock the destination” for our visitors, and we do this with our “Sparkling” (signature program) cocktails by embracing fresh local flavors and ingredients. Even all-time favorites and classics vary between cities and countries, as bartenders enhance these drinks with a personalized twist.

What are some of the most surprising current trends in cocktails?

When I was working at Le Méridien Piccadilly in London a couple of years ago, I noticed that speakeasy bars and Prohibition-style drinks like a Bees Knees, Sidecar or Sazerac had started to trend. And now, in the last two years, drinkers are becoming more and more health conscious – there has been an increased popularity for lower alcohol-content cocktails…and what I consider “daylight bars,” any bar with natural light. I am also excited to see more and more high quality keg cocktails coming around; those have always had a poor reputation, but 2018 might be the year to turn this around!

Where do they seem to have the most adventurous tastes?

Cities like New York, London and Tokyo will always be frontrunners in the bar industry in my opinion. However, there are certainly super creative bars around the world starting new trends and experimenting with ingredients that are at their disposal. For me, what really matters is that we truly appreciate every single ingredient in each cocktail, that we enhance their flavors and get the most out of them. In cocktails, I look for simplicity with a story, and well-balanced flavors.

Which of your holiday season cocktails for this year is your favorite?

Of the six cocktails I’ve created for Le Méridien this holiday season, I’d have to say my favorite is After Dark. I love to build on classic cocktails and give them an unexpected twist, and this cocktail has just that. My inspiration came from actually combining two twists on a Negroni, one of my all time favorite aperitifs. This drink is a variation of the Boulevardier (swapping gin for bourbon) and the Negroni Sbagliato (swapping gin for prosecco). By using Dalmore 15 Whisky, it adds a taste of Christmas, with notes of raisins, cherry, nutmeg and cinnamon that are balanced with Antica Formula and Campari, which have rich notes of vanilla, spices, orange zest and candied cherries. It’s perfectly paired with orange pith bitterness and finally topped up with Champagne. For me, After Dark celebrates a perfectly balanced drink that embraces complexity with a touch of sweet, bitter and dryness.

The Modern Frontier

Le Meridien Denver Downtown

45ml Tequila

15ml homemade jalapeno, peach syrup

Fresh pepper

15ml freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

Topped up with Sparkling wine

Served in a Coupe glass, garnished with fresh granted pepper on top + jalapeño

Mission Control

Le Meridien Houston Downtown

45ml Rye whisky infused with smoked applewood crispy bacon

15ml honey syrup

3 dashes of orange bitters

10ml Soda water

Served in a Tumbler glass over ice cubes, garnished with fresh orange zest

Seoul Nights

Le Meridien Seoul

45ml green tea infused Vodka

15ml honey shrub

20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 Blackberries

Topped with Prosecco

Return to Rome

Le Meridien Visconti Rome

Glass – Martini/Cocktail or Nick & Nora glass

Ingredients 20ml Mezcal (or Gin) 20ml Aperol (or Campari – only half part) 20ml Chartreuse (or Limoncello) 20ml freshly squeezed grapefruit juice Topped up with Prosecco

Steps Add fresh Grapefruit juice, Chartreuse, Aperol and Mezcal in Boston Shaker with ice cubes Shake hard Strain into Martini or Cocktail glass Top up with Prosecco Spray Grapefruit zest on top of Cocktail Garnish Grapefruit zest on the rim of the glass



The post Joyeuses Fêtes! Seasonal Cocktails From Denver to Seoul, w/ Le Meridien’s Franz Zauner appeared first on BlackBook.