Joy Donuts & Comfort Food opens in east Allentown

A new restaurant in east Allentown is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Joy Donuts & Comfort Food, offering doughnuts, muffins, ice cream and more, opened last week at 767 Union Blvd., according to a worker.

The building, next to Speedway gas station, previously housed a Taco Bell restaurant.

Joy Donuts, featuring about two dozen seats, sells a wide variety of made-on-site doughnuts including filled varieties such as jelly and old-fashioned selections such as chocolate with sprinkles.

Pricing is $.85 to $.95 per doughnut, $4.50 per half dozen or $8 per dozen.

Other menu highlights include bagels, coffee rolls, croissants, muffins and strudels.

Savory items range from breakfast sandwiches, burgers and fries to ham, roast beef, tuna and turkey sandwiches.

There are also a wide variety of specialty beverages including fresh fruit and vegetable juices, ice-blended cappuccino, root beer floats, smoothies and Thai iced tea.

The counter-service restaurant also will feature a drive-through window, expected to open within a couple weeks, the worker said. Info: 610-351-1265.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

