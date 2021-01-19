Steven Senne
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Josh McDaniels to Eagles? The pros and cons

January 19, 2021 | 8:39am
From www.mcall.com
By
Steven Senne

Why the Eagles should hire Josh McDaniels as head coach ... and why they shouldn't