Jonathan Gold to be celebrated in downtown Los Angeles with food, tributes and unseen 'City of Gold' footage

A public event to honor the late Jonathan Gold will be held in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 26 and will feature food trucks, remembrances from his family and friends, and previously unseen footage from the documentary “City of Gold.”

The evening gathering will be free and held downtown on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall at 200 N. Spring St., according to the Los Angeles Times. Gold, who died July 21 of pancreatic cancer, was the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic.

Hosted by Times arts and culture columnist Carolina Miranda, the event will feature tributes from Mark Gold, one of his younger brothers; Evan Kleiman, a longtime friend and host of KCRW’s “Good Food”; Laura Gabbert, the director of “City of Gold”; Michael Cimarusti, chef of Providence; Bricia Lopez, co-proprietor of Guelaguetza; Sang Yoon, chef of Lukshon; L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar; and composer Carl Stone.

Here’s the full schedule:

5:30 p.m.: Event begins with a DJ set by KCRW’s Anthony Valadez. Attendees can buy food from trucks including Carnitas El Momo and Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla and picnic in the area surrounding City Hall between 1st and Temple streets.

6:30 p.m.: Family, friends, chefs and fans will share appreciations of Gold’s life and legacy.

7:30 p.m.: Screening of never-before-seen moments from “City of Gold.”

8:05 p.m.: Event ends.

Attendees are encouraged to share their own tributes on social media using the hashtag #LAGold.

Separately, Gold will also be honored at The Times’ annual Taste food festival held over Labor Day weekend. Details on those special tributes can be found here.

