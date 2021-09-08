Jon Taffer Unveils Premier Location for the First Boston Area Taffer’s Tavern

Multi-unit franchise partners sign lease to bring the hospitality star’s restaurant of the future to New England with new location in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards

Boston, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative new full service tavern concept founded and developed by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , announced today its first Boston area restaurant is headed to Arsenal Yards , the thriving new neighborhood located along the Charles River in Watertown, Massachusetts, just miles from the heart of Boston. The Arsenal Yards team selected Taffer’s Tavern to complement its curated dining experiences, boutique shops, entertainment offerings, 300 contemporary residences, state of the art life science space, 146-room hotel, and more.

“We are very excited to welcome Taffer’s Tavern to our unique lineup of restaurant, retail and entertainment offerings here at Arsenal Yards,” said Gary Robinson, Vice President, Leasing at Wilder, developer of Arsenal Yards. “It is one of many new additions to the Arsenal Yards neighborhood, and we know our local community will love Jon Taffer’s vision for bringing a top quality experience to casual dining. This opening will help us further our goal of creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our residents, visitors and guests.”

This marks the first of several Taffer’s Tavern restaurants operated by experienced franchise operators and Boston area natives Marc Magerman and Peter Weber of 8G Hospitality Associates, LLC. Both wanted the ideal location to bring the Taffer brand to the market and match the innovative nature of the restaurant.

“We had our sights set on Arsenal Yards from the beginning,” said Magerman. “We were attracted to the unique history and metamorphosis of Watertown; it is such a desirable area for young professionals and families. Now, Taffer’s Tavern will become an essential part of the fabric of this vibrant community, front and center on Arsenal Street welcoming people to the neighborhood.”

Taffer’s Tavern will be joining Arsenal Yards’ current lineup of restaurants including Jason Santos’ Buttermilk & Bourbon, Tori Jiro, Condesa Restaurante & Tequila bar and many more. Taffer’s Tavern also leads onto the new Bond Square, the development’s latest outdoor pedestrian space, which will be filled with bustling restaurant patios, shops and entertainment throughout.

Taffer’s Tavern ambiance is inviting, warm and comfortable, distinguished by dark woods, soft leathers, copper accents and elevated tavern food and beverage offerings. The innovative restaurant concept features the industry’s highest safety standards and integrates the latest advancements in food prep/service technology.

“I designed Taffer’s Tavern with inspiration from the quintessential neighborhood pub, it combines the best in tavern ambiance with the latest in restaurant technology,” said Jon Taffer. “With Boston’s rich history and appreciation for taverns, I know visitors and locals alike will feel right at home in our latest location at Arsenal Yards.”

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill.

“Taffer’s Tavern is truly the ideal concept for franchisees looking to be on the ground floor of a rapidly growing brand,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “The industry-leading technology allows minimal need for food preparation and handling, drastically reducing back-of-house labor. It’s also a hoodless and ventless concept, which opens up real estate and conversion options tremendously.”

Now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, Taffer’s Tavern has additional locations slated to open in Washington D.C., Las Vegas and more. Most recently, Taffer’s Tavern signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring 10 locations to Northern and Central Florida, with an initial focus on the Orlando metro area, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Panhandle regions. The territory also extends into Savannah, Georgia. Taffer’s Tavern is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the Taffer’s Tavern concept to the 50 largest media markets throughout North America. For more information about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern .

The Taffer’s Tavern location in Arsenal Yards is slated to open in early 2022. To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that is now in its eighth season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available direct to consumers and in retail stores across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated pub-style food, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Arsenal Yards

Along the Charles River, Greater Boston’s next great neighborhood is thriving in the East End of Watertown. Set for completion in Fall of 2021, Arsenal Yards boasts curated shops, eateries, fitness, and entertainment venues including Buttermilk & Bourbon, The Majestic 7, Shake Shack, City Works Eatery & Pour House, Gordon’s Wine, Pure Barre, Roche Bros. Ulta and more. Spanning over one million square feet, Arsenal Yards offers 200,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art life science space, home to current biotech tenants SQZ Biotech, Kymera and Arkuda; 300 contemporary apartments at Blvd & Bond; and a 146-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton. With a focus on building community, Arsenal Yards hosts seasonal event series for both residents and visitors, including outdoor musical performances and fitness classes, along with its new “Picnic in the Park” series in the summer months and a “Fireside” fire pit activation in winter. Arsenal Yards is a co-development of Boylston Properties and Wilder. For more information visit www.arsenalyards.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

