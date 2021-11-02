Jon Taffer Continues Taffer’s Tavern Brand Momentum, Launching Signature Beef Shank in Costco Locations Nationwide

Taffer expands franchise visibility by partnering on signature dish with Cuisine Solutions to bring restaurant-quality product to consumers with new “Enjoy at Home with Taffer’s Tavern” line

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hospitality expert and entrepreneur Jon Taffer , founder of the innovative, new full-service tavern concept Taffer’s Tavern and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, unveiled a new extension of his restaurant brand with the launch of the Taffer’s Tavern Signature Beef Shank . The premium heat-and-serve entrée is part of a new line of products called “Enjoy at Home with Taffer’s Tavern.” Taffer worked closely in partnership with the world-class chefs at Cuisine Solutions , the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods and the exclusive sous vide partner of Taffer’s Tavern, to introduce this premium product in Costco stores nationwide, with additional products available soon.

The launch comes on the heels of the growing popularity of Taffer’s full-service restaurant franchise concept – Taffer’s Tavern – that launched in 2020 with the first location near Atlanta. Typically, restaurant brands have hundreds of locations open before they’re able to get their products into grocery retailers. Taffer’s Tavern comes with Taffer’s personal brand equity, which helped secure a nationwide deal with Costco with just one location open – a pace that is unheard of in the industry.

“Since the opening of our first Taffer’s Tavern last year, our delicious and flavorful entrees have proven to be very popular. This partnership with Costco allows us to bring the Taffer’s Tavern experience to home cooks across the country with an easy, worry-free signature dish,” said Jon Taffer.

Taffer’s Tavern Signature Beef Shank is ideal for a large family or small dinner party. The bone-in beef shank weighs in at close to seven pounds, is sprinkled with sea salt and black pepper, vacuum-sealed, then slow-cooked to tender, fall off the bone perfection.

Innovation is the backbone of Taffer’s Tavern, with advanced and efficient cooking methods that deliver flavorful and consistent dishes to customers. Due to the success of this innovative restaurant concept, Taffer’s Tavern is poised to open additional locations in key markets across the country in the next year.

“This launch, along with the momentum of new franchise deals and additional restaurant locations opening in the Atlanta, Boston, D.C., Vegas and Orlando areas, demonstrates the power of the Taffer brand and trend line for Taffer’s Tavern at such an early stage of the brand lifecycle,” Taffer continued.

In addition to the recent non-traditional location opening in FedEx Field, Taffer’s Tavern is preparing to open a full-service restaurant within the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood, adjacent to the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C., and just outside of Boston in Arsenal Yards. To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and QDOBA Mexican Grill.

Taffer is leveraging his decades of experience in the hospitality industry, along with the latest advancements in food prep/service technology and the industry’s highest safety standards, to start a casual dining revolution. The groundbreaking concept is ideal for multi-unit franchisees and experienced entrepreneurs looking to be part of a rapidly growing brand with the flexibility to operate in traditional and non-traditional locations. Operated with a kitchen of the future, the industry-leading technology used in Taffer’s Tavern allows minimal need for food preparation and handling, drastically reducing back-of-house labor. In addition, the innovative and simplified cooking techniques allow for less experienced kitchen staff and help reduce cook times by 50 – 90% compared to traditional kitchens.

For more information about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit www.fransmart.com/tafferstavern .

To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that’s in its eighth season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available direct to consumers and in retail stores across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated pub-style food, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, and FedEx Field in Maryland, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit https://tafferstavern.com .

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide – the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, retailers and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

